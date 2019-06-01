Leslie Hernandez Net Worth 2019, Bio, Facts, Life, Family, Relationship

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Leslie Hernandez gained fame through YouTube. Her boyfriend Ryan Paiz started the channel, and the more he involved Leslie in his videos, the more people became infatuated by Leslie and her personality. Here are some things you didn’t know about Leslie Hernandez.

YouTube

Through Ryan’s Eyes is a YouTube channel of Ryan Paiz, and 5 feet and 4 inches tall Leslie became famous after he included her in his videos. The channel has around 1.7 million subscribers, and Leslie is popular on social media too. Her Instagram account, for example, has around 393k followers.

The relationship

Ryan and Leslie have been in a relationship or a long time now, and the couple is soon going to become parents to a baby girl. Ryan has proven himself to be very romantic, and it is clear that they are very much in love with each other.

Family

Leslie doesn’t talk much about her family, but from what we have gathered is that her mother and father are very loving parents, and she grew up to be very independent.

Net Worth 2019

She probably earns money from sponsorships on Instagram, due to her huge following. She probably earns somewhere between $392.25 – $653.75 for a sponsorship. Given her fame from YouTube as well, her net worth is probably around $200,000-$300,000.