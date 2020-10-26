How to Level Up Fast in World of Warcraft Classic – 2020 Guide

It’s a long way to get to level 60 in WoW Classic, indeed. To get to that point, you would have to go through all those boring moments and gaps between your quests. What do those gaps represent? Well, you know, endless and repetitive grinds, dungeon runs and so on. That entire process is, true to be told, extremely slow. To make it easier for you and the rest of the players, we think it’s more than right to share the tips straight away.

Are you excited about trying this game and ready to level up as fast as you can? If your answer is YES, then you’ve come to the right place. We are here to teach you some tips and tricks on how to get your game up!

1. Kill, kill, kill

Yes, you’ve heard it, and it’s no surprise. Nowadays, it isn’t often that participants have to kill someone outside of their quest, and this game is from the time when that wasn’t being looked into. But if you’d like to take these pieces of advice into consideration, you shouldn’t hesitate to assassinate a random mob in order to progress much faster. If some kill warrants don’t drop, this can make the quest even longer, therefore what you’ll need to do is murder every monster you see.

2. Perfect your craft

So to get better and go up much easier, even when you’re filling the time between the sessions, you would need to perfect your craft and train as you wish. Just like any other game, obtaining professions there would build up your performance, you’d gain skills and would get EXP which will help you rank faster. Some handy items and boosts are sold on platforms like boostroom.com and other similar websites, so that’s another way to obtain them.

You can benefit from them as well if you make some unique items and gadgets that other players would like to purchase, so think about that, too.

3. Dungeons

You’ve probably expected this one. Dungeons in this game are a way to go when it comes to boosting the skills and experience in general. They’ll also keep you sane during the hunting time. You can build them in groups with people who are at your level or somewhere around it – it doesn’t matter if they’re just random people or your friends who play as well. What is important is to seek people who will stick with you for a while, as you’d need them to build those up.

4. First Aid

So what’s this? A secondary profession, and it means that you won’t be restricted when it comes to your other professions. This one is quite significant, because, well, you know what a piece of cloth can do. You can heal much faster, as it creates bandages that can be used not only on you, but on other players as well. If you use a bandage, soon you’ll be ready for the fight once the attacker is in your lane. Trainers can be in cities, both big and small.

5. Get that gold

So this one is tightly linked to perfecting your craft, as we have mentioned earlier. If you keep selling items and materials, that will grant you some gold you can stack upon.

As you can tell, professions play a big part in this game. Also, if you get rid of your enemies, that will accumulate gold much faster through vendoring trash or through any items they’ve had on them. Just like in real life – money can get you a lot of things, and it’s not much different in World of Warcraft Classic either. With your gold, you can buy gear, get repeated travel which can help you rank higher, and so on. For example, at level 40 you’ll get the opportunity to get your first mount which will increase the speed by a significant number (60%). That will make you complete quests much faster, so, that being said, spend and save wisely.

6. Avoid some quests

It’s completely fine if you choose not to fulfill every single quest out there. If you feel hesitant whether you can move to another zone without doing everything, don’t – keep in mind some quests will exceed the zone’s original level.

A good thing to pay attention to would be a color – that way you can choose if the task is for you or not. As you might suppose, if you opt for taking up too serious ventures, there’s always a possibility that you might fail. There are few colors to distinguish in the game:

RED: This color represents a much higher stage than you’re currently on – like 5 stages above you or so. You might want to ignore these until you progress and be capable of achieving and accomplishing them.

ORANGE: These are similar to red, but the difference is a bit lower – 3 to 5. You would need back up, as you probably won’t be able to execute these as smoothly on your own.

YELLOW: These are much closer to the phase you’re currently on – 2 levels below/above. You can have some difficulties completing them, but nothing too serious.

GREEN: Green is always a sign for something good, and we think it’s pretty self-explanatory. These would be below your stage – from 3 to 10 – and they should go as smoothly as possible without any assistance.

GRAY: These come with objectives that are much lower than the level you’re on – 10 or so. You can skip these as they aren’t worth fulfilling.

We think what’s worth mentioning are the quests which are so-called Elite – these can be done, but they have much tougher mobs, and you shouldn’t try to finish them on your own. Find groups, call your friends, create an alliance for these – they are so worthy, and you can benefit so much from them.

We hope this guide will help with your overall performance, and that you’ll get to progress and get to level 60 in no time. We wish you good luck and happy playing!