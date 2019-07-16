World of Warcraft Classic fast leveling guide

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

With World of Warcraft Classic global release date nearing, you should be prepared for the much slower leveling pace that vanilla WOW used to have. By following these tips and tricks, you can speed up the leveling process and keep up with most players.

Always keep your drinks and food updated

You need to make sure you have food and drink on par with your levels. Regenerating mana and life is time-consuming, so the better the food or drinks the faster you will regenerate, which in turn means the faster you will level. So as soon as you reach 10/15/20/30 level make sure to upgrade your food and drink supplies.

It is also very important to remember, before you’ve upgraded to your newer regeneration drinks to preserve your mana, saving yourself some time from drinking. Avoiding mana hungry spells at these times is also a good move.

Kill mobs on the way to your quests

When roaming around the world, going from one quest to another, it’s a smart move to kill any mobs you find along the way. By doing this you will simply earn more experience and level faster. You need to do this because Vanilla World of Warcraft doesn’t have as many easy solo quests and even overall has a smaller number of quests, so grinding mobs is a must.

Hearthstone cooldowns even when you’re logged out

This is important to remember since you can plan around this when to take a small break. Timing this can get you more break time in real life and less playtime in-game.

Avoiding professions

If you plan on speeding through to level 60, then you have to give up professions, they will slow you down considerably. The only smart profession you could invest in is First Aid which will help you along the way when leveling.

Keep in mind that without professions you will lack gold do buy certain needed things like a mount on level 40.

Plan your movement

Knowing what your next step will be is always a smart idea. Planning which quest next you should take and which mob you should be killing next.

There is no need to loot every mob

If your goal is to level as fast as possible, then don’t loot mobs that are simply too far away or not in your general direction, this will simply slow you down. Here are a few tips about looting:

• If your bags are already full, don’t try to make room for new items, just keep on going until you reach the next vendor.

• When you are going to a planned destination and the mobs’ loot is not in your direct path, there is no need in wasting time to loot it.

• If it seems like you won’t be able to afford the level 40 mount, then looting is a very high priority. Getting the mount as early as possible will save you time more than anything.

• Looting mobs past level 50 is mostly useless and time-consuming, so keep looting at these level at a bare minimum

Doing dungeons is actually slower than questing

If you plan on casually playing and having fun then sure dungeons are a great way to level and get some new gear, but if you’re planning on getting to 60 as fast as possible, dungeons are simply not worth it.