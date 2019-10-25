Life’s A Beach So Go Somewhere Else: 5 Cool Honeymoon Destinations

You have finally made the decision to get married. All the details of the wedding can be mind-boggling and drive you to distraction. You may start to wonder what made you decide to get married in the first place. But then you remember that you are about to start one of the most important chapters of your life with the person you love and you get to celebrate it with a wonderful honeymoon. Instead of heading to a well-known resort or beach, you are going to do it your way and vary from the norm. Here are five cool honeymoon destinations that prove you don’t have to go to the beach.

1. African Safari

If you have designs on turning your honeymoon into an adventure, you might want to consider heading to the Onkoshi Camp in Namibia for a safari. Seeing the wild animals on location including giraffes, impalas and zebras are one of the primary highlights, but you will also get private chalet accommodations with remarkable 180-degree views of the dunes and the Skeleton Coast. This coastline’s beauty is deceptive as its waters have seen many shipwrecks over the past centuries.

2. Storm Watching in Canada

If you are not the kind of couple that likes to sunbathe on the beach because you get bored with the rays and the heat, you may want to go storm watching off the coast of Vancouver Island in Canada. If you love nature’s greatest spectacles, this trip could be for you. You will see 20-foot breakers, hear howling gales and experience huge storms. The Aleutian Low means the weather shows are on display throughout the winter and you can go to Canada’s west coast and take advantage of the storm watcher’s packages for a romantic getaway.

3. The Orient Express

No, you don’t have a starring role in Agatha Christie’s classic mystery “Murder on the Orient Express.” However, if you want to take a romantic honeymoon and do it in a way that few others would consider, taking a trip on the Venice Simplon-Orient Express might provide a lifetime of memories. This is a luxurious trip with 5-star accommodations and food at every stop along the way. One of the most popular trips is the two-day excursion from the London Victoria station to the Santa Lucia station in Venice. Some of the highlights of the trip include seeing the Swiss Alps and the Italian Dolomites.

4. Dromoland Castle

You may want to start your married life with accommodations that are fit for royalty. If so, consider going across the Atlantic so you can honeymoon at Dromoland Castle in Ireland. Located in County Clare, this restored castle offers old-world style with modern luxuries. You can play golf at a world-class course and tennis and get first-class treatment at the spa. Other activities include cycling, fishing, and horse-back riding. Gourmet dining is also available.

5. Swiss Alps/Whitepod

Winter weddings and honeymoons are getting more popular and a trip to the Swiss Alps to stay in a 5-star luxury pod may be ideal for skiing enthusiasts. In addition to being private and romantic, you will have some of the best winter accommodations. Some of the amenities at Whitepod include a domed tent, sheepskin rugs and a breathtaking view of Mont Blanc. You will also have huge beds, a heating stove, and a 3-course dinner at a local farmhouse.