Linards Zarins Releases his new single “I Miss You”

Linards Zarins is a Latvian-born, Spanish-based songwriter and singer born in a small town called Cesis in 1995. His melodic combination of R&B and pop vocals has led to his music growing in popularity for a relatively short period of time. Zarins is known for his appearance in the Latvian X-Factor version in 2017.

In April 2019, Linards released his first single “Good Thing”, an interesting summer track produced by Daniel Calvin who is a platinum-selling producer. The song became viral overnight, gaining more than 300 thousand streams on Spotify and it was featured on the Pop Trending Playlist next to the songs of Khalid, Diplo, and Billie Eilish. “Good Thing” is a testament of the growth and maturation that Linards has gone through since his debut on the Latvian X Factor. His music has specific elements of Latin, pop, urban, dance, and electric genres that create a calming and upbeat atmosphere for his listeners.

The new single “I Miss You”

On 5th of July 2019, Linards released his second single called “I Miss You”. The lyrics of this song are quite powerful and they tell a story about longing for someone whom Linards met when he was eighteen years old. He compellingly tells a story about missing someone, how he thinks about her whenever he touches someone else, as well as how difficult it is to get over her, even though a lot of years have passed since they would climb on the rooftop and fall asleep. It is an emotional, love song that a lot of people have already related to and which is gaining popularity quite fast. You can listen to the song on YouTube, Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music, and Apple Musics.

Social Media

Linards has gained popularity and followers by doing cover songs of popular singers such as Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, and Justin Bieber. His cover of The Chainsmokers and Kelsea Ballerini’s song “The Feeling” gained over 6 million views. The videos he posted reached millions of views on his social media accounts, and since April 2019, he gained over 530.000 followers on Instagram. He often posts things on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and he loves using these social media platforms for interacting with his fans.

Conclusion

Linards Zarins is an up-and-coming artist that makes songs that almost anyone can relate with. Hence, do not waste any more time and check out some of his songs on the platforms mentioned above!