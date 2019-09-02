Lindsay Rhodes Biography and Net Worth

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Lindsay Rhodes is an American tv personality and a sportscaster. As of today, she works as a host for the NFL and live reporter. Alongside Chris Berman, she is known for her work as a reporter for FSN or Fox Sports Network. Besides this, she is a tv personality and she made appearances on 2000’s Southern California Sports Report and 2008’s Insight Bowl. She is highly acclaimed for her work, and she won a high number of awards for her journalism. Also, she is recognized as one of the best in the industry by her colleagues. Today, she is one of the most prominent names in the business.We are going to give you an insight into her biography and her net worth. Let’s begin.

Private Life

Lindsay Rhodes was born on the last day of 1976 in El Toro, California. She was raised in El Toro as well. Her parents are both Americans, but there is no further information about them. She was interested in journalism when she was a very young girl. In order to complete her dream, she attended a local high school in her local town. While she was in school, she was a sports editor for the yearbook of her high school. After high school, she joined the University of Southern California. In 1998, she graduated from this university.

She is married to Matt Rhodes. They married on the 19th of February 2012. She gave birth to a son in 2014. Three years later, she gave birth to another son Clayton Lee Rhodes. She frequently posts pictures of her husband and her little son, so they became pretty popular among her fans. Besides that, there is not much information about Matt Rhodes available to the public. Also, there is not much information about Lindsay Rhodes’ private life. However, we can presume that she just lives the basic family life.She mainly focuses on her career and doesn’t want to participate in the controversies, which are common for so many public personas.

Career

Lindsay Rhodes started working in journalism back in 1998. However, four years before that, she served as a sports editor for her high school. Right after her graduation, she started working at ABC network in Yakima Washington where she was working on sports weekday and weekends. Several years after, she moved to KKFX, which is a FOX affiliate located in Santa Barbara, California. Her most prominent work is her work at the 2008 Summer Olympics and when she worked as an NFL Versus College Football.

Net Worth

Lindsay Rhodes works at FSN for more than six years now. Furthermore, she worked at NFL Network and NBC Sports. She has been active in journalism since 1998. Naturally, she is planning to continue working in this field for many years to come. Her wealth is completely accumulated from her work in journalism. Her salary at FSN is $43,640, and her estimated net worth is $1.3 million. As we already said, she accumulated a high number of awards during her long career in journalism.