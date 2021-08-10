7 Tips How You Can Listen to Your Favorite Music While Traveling – 2021 Tips

We have music, modern technology, powerful smartphones, but in recent years we can rarely see a streaming platform that works offline without limits. Surely, online is always better, since you can skip, shuffle, and choose something you don’t have on your phone, but when you travel abroad and you want to save on the battery life.

Listening to music while traveling is an exceptional experience. The songs will remind you of the things in your life before that trip, and after that. We all know that the scents and sounds of the music are the strongest ones to wake the memories up and create a feeling of pleasant comfort. Sometimes the music can make you even sad, melancholic, nostalgic, but also can help you recall some of your best memories hidden in your brain.

A lot of travel experts will recommend you to listen to music while traveling, so you can feel more comfortable. But, how to save on battery, which player to choose, and how to download music to your phone? Just stay here, we have some of these answers:

1. Check if your phone or music device has enough space for playlists

Newer formats are taking more memory space, so they can keep the original quality of the sound. If you decide to download music, you need to free up some space on your phone, or simply put just enough so it can work properly.

2. Choose your favorite playlist

Everyone has different preferences when it comes to songs and playlists. Don’t look for “Best traveling songs” or “Playlists for the calm trip”, especially if you have a strict taste in music and you exactly know which songs do you love. If you create your own song list, you can be sure you will enjoy it while listening to your favorite songs.

3. Download your favorite songs

If you have a YouTube playlist, or any other service you use, that you want to download, you can use savenow.to. The best thing is that you only need to use the URL and just convert the video in a format you prefer. Choose between all the available video and audio formats, so you can have the complete playlist on your device.

4. Use the free versions of the stream services

You don’t need to use the most expensive streaming services to listen to music. Also, you can be pretty limited with these free apps, so maybe it’s better to pay for a whole month or buy your favorite album. On the other hand, if you don’t use music apps all the time, there is no need to invest in them. It’s on you to decide what do you prefer. Some streaming services allow you to create a list while connected to the Internet, and then listen to it offline, without the boring ads.

5. Use noise-canceling headphones

No one wants to be disturbed while traveling, but we all know at least one person that can’t stop talking. Sometimes that’s our friend or family member, but in many cases, that’s a complete stranger we first meet on the plane, bus, or train. Additionally, noise-canceling headphones will block all the surrounding sounds, so your listening experience won’t be destroyed by the engine or talking sounds. Can you imagine traveling with crying babies, someone who yells to the flight attendants, or a family that fights all the time? You don’t need to be a part of that. Just put on your headphones, and everything will be fine.

6. If you can, don’t use your phone

If you have an iPod, mp3 player, or any other device to stream music, don’t use your phone. Their batteries are durable because they don’t need to power up a whole system of features and settings. And the best thing is that nowadays they are very cheap, and you won’t need to spend a lot of money to listen to quality music while traveling.

Additional tip

Always make sure you have more batteries with you or a charger. Listening to music can drain the device’s battery, and it’s always a good idea to have a few pieces more, just in case.

7. Always use your headphones

Don’t be rude. No one wants to listen to someone else’s music while traveling. Use your headphones and keep your music preferences for you, no matter how much do you like the songs and your playlist choice. Surely you hate those passengers with loud phones, who also sing along with the singer. They are horrible, just like their choice of music. Don’t be like them.

Benefits of listening to music while traveling

We all know how stressful traveling can be, so if we use the music to cope with that, we can see how immediately the levels of stress are dropping, and the person is able to sleep and eat, without feeling heavy in their gut.

Additionally, it’s healthy for us, because our favorite music boosts the levels of endorphin and serotonin, we feel better, our mood is improved, the depression is going away, and it even helps us to relax in the seat, without feeling any pain.

The music is a real blessing to the people. It enhances our memory, reduces anxiety, and regulates blood pressure. But, is there anything tricky we need to be aware of?

Surely, while we are stressed, we must avoid songs that remind us of something bad or sad. Even though crying is helpful, we don’t want to destroy the whole trip just because some song reminded us of something in the past.

So, create your favorite playlist carefully, and avoid the songs that make you sad or depressed, even if you separate from the people you love. Music can heal us in the best way possible, but also can put us in the worst mood ever. Avoid the second category while traveling.

Choose your favorite songs, download them directly to your phone, or record them on CD, and enjoy.