7 Ways You Can Live and Maintain a Minimalist Lifestyle

Minimalism is a lifestyle that espouses getting rid of excess possessions. Minimalists believe that having less stuff will make you happier because you won’t have any more possessions to clutter up your living space. But being a minimalist is not just about having less stuff, it is also the act of choosing to forego physical possessions, and instead, value experiences and social relationships. This lifestyle can be difficult to maintain though, and there may be times where you will struggle to maintain a truly minimalist lifestyle.

1. Have clear reasons for living as a minimalist

People don’t just get into the minimalist lifestyle by accident. It can be a difficult lifestyle to adhere to and you need conviction to follow it through. So before you start packing up all your excess possessions and throwing them away, you should be sure of why you chose this lifestyle in the first place. Look back on your experiences, and try to figure out why you wanted to be a minimalist. Is it because you were a hoarder for most of your life and you wanted a change? Is it because you feel that your life is full of clutter, and you want a new lease on life? Take the time to write down these reasons. That way should you feel yourself wavering, you could just remember those reasons and keep moving forward.

2. Categorize your possessions

One of the key things to living a minimalist lifestyle is to minimize your possessions. You don’t need to throw away all your possessions. Just throw away the ones that you don’t need. So before you start throwing away your stuff, you should sort through them first and categorize them according to their usefulness. For example, you can categorize your clothes as essential, but if you have some shirts or pants that no longer fit or you haven’t used in years then you can categorize them as non-essential and discard them. By categorizing your possessions, you will know which ones you should keep, and which ones to throw away.

3. Be responsible with your finances

Getting rid of non-essential possessions is not the only way to practice minimalism. One of the main things that weigh us down in life is financial troubles such as debt. They are just as bad as clutter because they prevent us from truly experiencing life. You become so preoccupied with debt, that you can no longer try new experiences or spend time with your loved ones. In many ways, this is even worse than clutter. So take the time to get your finances in order. Talk to a financial adviser and make yourself more financially stable. By doing so, you are ridding your life of unnecessary stress.

4. Say goodbye to toxic relationships

As it was stated earlier, minimalism can be difficult to follow because you will have to let a lot of things go. These things don’t specifically have to be just possessions. They can be people in your life as well. Toxic relationships to be specific. These types of relationships are draining to maintain, and they prevent you from truly reaching your full potential. Toxic relationships can come in various forms. It could be a possessive and overly critical girlfriend or boyfriend. It could be a long-time friend who takes advantage of you. It could even be family members. Overall, toxic relationships are draining, and it is better to cut these relationships out of your life.

5. Know how to manage your time

Being a minimalist is all about decluttering your life of stress, and anything that can lead to stress. Being able to properly manage your time is a great way to do this. Proper time management will help you to steer clear of foul-ups at work or missed commitments to family members. Make it a habit to list down all your tasks and commitments for each day. This will allow you to keep track of all the things you need to do. A minimalist lifestyle is not just about getting rid of unnecessary possessions, it’s also about getting your life organized.

6. Try living in a tiny house

If you want to truly live as a minimalist, then you should really try living in a tiny house. The tiny house movement encourages people to live in smaller and compact homes. They are perfect for minimalists because their small space does not offer any room to hoard objects. They are also very compact, so you and your family can enjoy one another’s company a great deal more.

Tiny houses are also a lot cheaper to build and maintain. Some companies such as JJC can even ship container houses from China. These types of tiny houses are created from used shipping containers. Which means that they are very durable. They are also recycled products, so you are also helping save the environment.

The best thing about tiny houses is that they can be converted into wheeled houses. This gives you the chance to go on road trips and live on the road. Overall, tiny houses are a great way for you to live and maintain your minimalist lifestyle.

7. Devote more time to family and friends

One of the main precepts of living a minimalist lifestyle is to devote time to family and friends. Spending time with your loved ones is a great way to destress and remember what truly matters in life. You can have all the money and possessions in the world, but you will only have lived half a life if you did not have anyone to spend it with.

Conclusion

Taking up the minimalist lifestyle is easy, but actually maintaining it is a whole different story. Luckily you have these great tips to keep you right on track.