Is It Possible to Make a Living From Sports Betting

Sports betting is more than just an enjoyable hobby for many – it’s also a way for them to make an income through their passion. Professional bettors are not common, but they do exist. Otherwise, we wouldn’t be writing this article.

As difficult as making a living out of sports betting is, it can be done with enough persistence, hard work, and some luck. Here we’ll tell you everything you need to know about it, so keep on reading to find out!

Professional sports betting is a thing, but it’s not for everyone

Before we begin talking about the ways you can make a living from sports betting, you need to understand that it’s not for everyone. It’s a form of gambling above all else, so winning is never guaranteed. It involves high risks, which is not everyone’s cup of tea. To put it bluntly, if you’re not ready to risk losing some money, you won’t be able to profit from sports betting – nor any kind of gambling for that matter (even stocks).

With that being said, if you’re ready to spend long hours reading, researching, and learning about the ways to improve your betting strategy, you might be able to make some real money out of your newest hobby. We’ll discuss all of this down below, so don’t stop reading just yet!

You can never bet more than you can afford to lose

The number one rule all professional sports bettors follow is to never wager more than you’re ready to let go. Responsible gambling is key to generating long-term profit as a sports bettor.

Even if you’ve been on a long winning streak for a while, betting your entire savings on a sport is not a good idea. Create a reasonable budget for yourself, and don’t hesitate to take some breaks along the way. Your main goal is to stay profitable, everything else is secondary.

Again, if you’re not sure how to set a „proper“ gambling budget, remember that it should always be realistic and achievable. You can find many tips about this online, so remember to do your research about that too while you’re at it.

Relying on sports betting to make a living can be stressful

As we’ve mentioned before, generating an income from sports betting is highly risky. Not everyone makes it, and winning is not always guaranteed. It’s also not something you’d want to start doing out of the blue, especially if you’re going to make it your primary source of income.

It should be clear that betting on sports occasionally is not the same as trying to live off it. You’ll need to come up with a completely different approach that will keep you from losing money in the long term.

Just like every other „high“ risk activity, betting can be extremely stressful, especially at the beginning of your journey. It might even seem impossible in certain moments. So, you’ll need loads of patience and discipline to pull it all off – always remember that.

Choosing the right bookmaker is half the job done

If you’re truly serious about making a living from sports betting, the first step is finding a reliable bookmaker (especially if you’re betting online). Now, as the industry keeps on growing and growing, it’s getting harder and harder to find trustworthy bookmakers. The only way to do so is by doing a lot of research, which can be quite difficult at times.

We suggest you try betting with different bookies in order to compare them. This will help you find the „best“ one and increase your odds of winning the next bet.

Websites such as surebets.bet can be extremely advantageous to your betting journey. They offer tools and features that can help you reach better odds every time you decide to place a bet. It’s something every professional sports bettor knows about, so it’s certainly worth checking out. Again, make sure you’ve done your research to ensure the platform is genuine and trustworthy.

You should win at least 55% of the time to stay profitable

This is much easier said than done, but it’s not impossible. As long as you’re consistently winning 55% of your games, you’ll stay profitable. Some people, such as Billy Walters, managed to win 70% of their bets and become millionaires, so who knows? There might be a bright future ahead for you in sports betting.

Now, of course, the only way you can ensure you’re winning more than you’re losing is by tracking your betting habits and coming up with effective strategies to keep you on your winning streak. This will require tons of research and loads of experience. It won’t always be easy, but if you’re persistent enough, your passion might just become your main source of income!

Diversification is a no-no in the world of sports betting

If you think that betting on many different sports, leagues, and teams will improve your chances of winning, you’re very wrong. Unlike some other forms of gambling, sports betting actually requires you to have deep knowledge of the sport in question.

You’re better off specializing in only a couple of sports and leagues, ideally ones that are predictable and which you actually enjoy watching. It will greatly improve your profits in the long term, which is exactly what you’re looking for as a professional sports gambler.

So, yes, it doesn’t matter how much you’re betting – choosing your bets as carefully as you can is a far better solution.

The bottom line

All in all, making a living from sports gambling is difficult, but not impossible. There are many people who’ve been successfully doing it for years, so there’s no reason not to try it out too. As long as you do your research and gamble responsibly, you should be able to make some money while enjoying your favorite sport.

Either way, we hope our article helped you understand the topic in question a bit better, and we wish you the best of luck in all of your future endeavors.