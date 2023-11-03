Living in the Grand Canyon State: 5 Things Every Potential Resident Should Know About Arizona

Whenever anyone mentions Arizona, we automatically think of the Grand Canyon. While that’s undoubtedly the state’s most well-known feature, hence the nickname “The Grand Canyon State,” Arizona is so much more than that.

The name stems from the Aztec word “arizuma,” referring to the state’s abundance of silver, but Arizona is also known for its copper deposits, hence another nickname, the “Copper State.”

Although the state’s many nicknames undoubtedly tell a story, they only reveal a small percentage, and today, we’ll try to uncover more and show you that Arizona is a state of striking beauty, an incredibly diverse climate, endless adventure, and magnificent culture.

Stay with us as we plunge deeper into Arizona’s awe-inspiring natural wonders, mention its beautiful National Parks and other nature-filled sights, and discuss what potential residents should know about moving to the Grand Canyon State.

Moreover, we’ll provide tips on adjusting to Arizona’s climate, explore the various activities you can enjoy, and mention its long history and rich culture.

1. Exploring the Grand Canyon State’s Natural Beauty

As the state’s nickname suggests, Arizona is known for the gorgeous Grand Canyon National Park, one of the most visited National Parks in the United States. More than 6 million people visit it annually, enjoying the beautiful landscape and seeing what millions of years of erosion by the Colorado River can create.

In addition to the Grand Canyon, Arizona has over 35 national parks like Saguaro and the Petrified Forest, but these locations aren’t as popular. The smaller national parks are filled with stunningly gorgeous sights and are undoubtedly worth the visit.

Since these locations are less popular, they’re perfect for adventurers seeking the untouched beauty of nature and those enjoying the quiet moments.

2. Becoming an Arizona Resident: What You Need to Know

Now that you know about Arizona’s beautiful sites and magnificent locations, you’re likely considering moving to the Grand Canyon State. Fortunately, moving states or even international relocation to this southwestern gem has never been more accessible, as various long-distance moving companies can help.

According to Just-In Time Moving and Storage, a Phoenix-based moving company: “You only need to pack a single bag with your essentials and put it in the vehicle. The moving company can take care of everything else.”

Whether you’re interested in renting or purchasing, you might be making one of the best investments of your life. The prices in Arizona are much lower than in numerous other US states, yet the living standards are just as high as in California or Nevada.

3. Acclimating to Arizona’s Climate

While Arizona is undoubtedly not a snowy state where you’ll need to pack snowboards or skis, it has moments during the winter that can be incredibly beautiful.

Massive parts of the Grand Canyon State experience several freezing days and a few inches of snowfall, especially if you’re near the desert. Your home should be able to withstand these conditions, and your vehicle will likely need snow equipment. The winters are mild, though, and there’s nothing to worry about here.

On the other hand, Arizona’s capital, Phoenix, is considered the hottest city in the United States, making the Grand Canyon State much more enjoyable for those who love the heat more than the cold. The capital city is even hotter than Miami, Florida, where the average temperature reaches just over 88 F. In Phoenix, the average temperature can reach over 100 F during the summer months.

You’ll need to adjust to these scorching heats by limiting outdoor activities during peak hours, wearing lots of sunscreen, and hydrating as much as possible.

The hot summer days also call for various water-based activities. Fortunately, there are plenty of those in Arizona. For example, Oasis Water Park is among the top ten in the United States, where visitors can have hours of fun, splash each other, and cool down during the Grand Canyon State’s scorching summer months. However, that’s certainly not the only activity you can enjoy.

4. Arizona’s Various Activities and Adventures

Adventurers and outdoor action enthusiasts love Arizona’s abundance of activities. The state is home to thousands of hiking trails that will suit anyone’s hiking preferences. Whether you are an amateur or an experienced hiking adventurer looking for something challenging, you’ll find a perfect trail.

Suppose you prefer water-based activities. In that case, the Grand Canyon State offers various kayaking and rafting locations on the famous Colorado River. You can visit the entire Grand Canyon on multiple types of boats, and the experience can last between a week and 15 days.

Even astronomy lovers can enjoy the state’s excellent stargazing locations. In addition to Flagstaff, surrounded by mountains, forests, and a desert, there are a few more terrific dark-sky locations where astrophotographers and astronomy enthusiasts can have hundreds of beautiful stargazing moments.

5. Embracing the Grand Canyon State’s Culture

Although Arizona became an official state 111 years ago, it has one of the most diverse cultures in the US. Aside from having the hottest city in the state and some of the most inspiring natural sights, it’s also home to incredible museums where you can learn about Arizona’s rich history.

If you plan to visit the state, you must also visit the Arizona Museum of Natural History in Mesa, where you can essentially travel through time and see Arizona from 75 million years ago. You’ll also experience and see how Arizona has developed through time, and the museum is bound to make you fall in love with the state.

Speaking of the cultural and historical developments of the country, we can’t ignore the impact music has had on Arizona’s citizens. Mixes of different sounds and genres will make you feel like you’re in another dimension. Explore the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix to learn more about this tremendous impact.

Flora and fauna must also be mentioned while discussing Arizona’s culture. The rich wildlife and nature are among the top things you can see only in Arizona. Furthermore, visiting the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum in Tucson is highly advisable as you can truly experience nature’s influence there. Bring a water bottle and stay hydrated as you explore the state’s culture.

Conclusion

The Copper State is among the most beautiful and diverse states in the USA. It offers incredible natural sights, a high quality of life, and some of the best meals you will try in North America. It’s also one of the best locations if you’re considering changing and starting anew.

We’ve discussed everything you need to know about Arizona, giving you insight into the moving process and tips on better adjusting. The conclusion is obvious. If you’re a sunbathing lover who enjoys hot summers but still wants to experience snowfall, you shouldn’t overthink, as Arizona waits for you.

Whether moving or traveling, Arizona has a lot to offer. You can explore the state’s inspiring nature and discover countless outdoor activities and sights to heighten your experience and make you feel at home.