How to Plan the Perfect Road Trip Around Arizona in 2021

2020 was the worst year for traveling and as we have already stepped into 2021, we are hoping for this year to mend the wounds. Crossing the border has never been more difficult with a large number of states in a complete lockdown and traveling simply isn’t considered to be a priority.

Therefore, a lot of people decided not to go far from home and instead of spending 10 days in a hotel somewhere at sea, they ended up going up to the mountains where there’s no crowds and where you can have a more active holiday outdoors. This year, we expect this trend to continue – people will travel mostly without leaving their countries, visiting local attractions.

With that being said, one USA states invites people from all over the US to come and explore it. It appears to be perfect with all what’s going on in the world today. You’ll have a chance to explore it, see how amazing nature is and stay away from the crowds. Welcome to Arizona!

In this article, we will help you plan your perfect trip, so let’s get started.

Always be ready to go!

Usually, we’d advise you to plan your trip and organize everything days before the journey, even months. However, with the current situation underway, you’ll have to be ready to go when the opportunity opens up. With lockdowns on and off, it is hard to estimate and schedule your accommodation months before the journey.

Therefore, you will have to improvise and adjust. And now that you are prepared to set off any time, let’s check out how to explore Arizona the best way possible.

Phoenix and Scottsdale

If you are not an Arizona resident and you come here from afar, when you land in Phoenix, you can explore this city first. Phoenix isn’t one of the most attracting cities in the United States, but there are plenty of interesting places here.

If you are not up to it and you’ve had an unpleasant journey, you can just refresh in one of the city bars and cafes, or have a pleasant meal in a restaurant.

However, when it comes to accommodation, we advise you check out Scottsdale. Both Scottsdale and Mesa belong to a large Phoenix Metropolitan Area, but Scottsdale is much friendlier towards tourists and the accommodation options are plentiful. You will find this small and charming city a perfect starting point for the trip.

After all, the beauties of Arizona lie in the outskirts – miles and miles of vast terrain and unusual structures, with Grand Canyon to top it all. So, after you refresh and have a good night’s sleep, it is time to start exploring.

Grand Canyon

First and foremost – The Grand Canyon National Park! It is hard not to start from this place. Not only is The Grand Canyon a top sight in Arizona, but it competes for one of the best places in the entire USA. While you might be tempted to leave the Grand Canyon for the very end, once you arrive in Arizona, you will not be able to resist and go straight there. There are plenty of viewpoints and although it is subjective, we advise you start your exploration from the South Rim.

Bring a lot of water, because it might be hot in here, as you walk through the canyon. You will set eyes on the Colorado River at the Lipan Point, one of the most popular sites here. Once you soak in on the vastness of it all, it is time to see some other Arizona attractions, less popular but uniquely beautiful for that matter.

Monument Valley

For those of you who still want to stay in the wilderness, we suggest you visit Monument Valley. It is located near the Utah boarder and the sight is just as famous as the Grand Canyon. If you came here and catch the sunset, you will see what we mean. The sandstone structures come in all shapes and sizes and they show you what the Western Frontier used to be like.

By visiting Monument Valley, you will travel back in time and see what life used to be like in the USA!

Tombstone – Wild West City

Spectacular nature is the reason many people find Arizona jaw-dropping, but not everyone might be interested in terrain. History head or not, we advise you to visit Tombstone – the city of the Wild West that still looks like a gun fight is about to go down at noon.

Just the look of Tombstone says it all. It is about an hour and a half away from Tucson and you can spend the entire day here, because there are plenty of things to see and do.

One of the most famous gunfights happened at the OK Corral and you can catch an enactment of it. Other than that, you can enjoy the Old Tombstone Western Theme Park or go on a Mine Tour – this city has it all. It epitomizes the Wild West in its best and the ruddy sky will make an entire day just perfect.

Apache Lake

Last but not least, there’s the Apache Lake, which is just as stunning as the other destinations that we mentioned earlier. There is a plenty of action going on here. If you like fishing you can find a variety of fish here, but fishing isn’t the only thing to do.

There are plenty of trails that go around the lake and some of the other sights that are worth visiting are near it. You can walk miles and miles and simply enjoy the nature or you can enjoy one of the hotels near the lake and rest by the water.

Whatever you do, Apache Lake is the perfect spot for a couple of days stay, as indicated by globalgrasshopper.com that have composed an ultimate list of Arizona attractions, so make sure you check that out!

Conclusion

Arizona is a perfect destination for travelers in 2021. What this country offers is a lot of walking and sweating – but it is worth it because the scenery is simply stunning.