Local Travel: 17 Places To Visit In The Heartland This Summer

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Warm weather means long sunny weekends and the sudden itch to explore someplace new, so why not start with your own backyard? If you need a break from the big cities and major sights, hop in the car and take a day trip close to home. No matter where you live in the US, there are tucked-away corners near you just begging to be explored. We explored the Midwest, the Pacific Northwest, the Southwest, the Southeast, and California, now let’s stop by the American Heartland…

Garden Of Eden, Little River, Kansas

Built in 1907 by a 62-year-old Civil War veteran, this bizarre and beautiful limestone log sculpture sits in front of his former home, and has inspired other eccentric art pieces in the area. Travel info here. (1 hour from Wichita, 2.5 hours from Topeka, 3.5 hours from Kansas City)

Vedauwoo Campground, Buford, Wyoming

Take in views of unique rock formations, try your hand at climbing, and find some peaceful solace. Travel info here. (20 min from Laramie, 40 min from Cheyenne, 2 hours from Boulder, 2 hours from Denver)

Sand Lake National Wildlife Refuge, Columbia, South Dakota

Meet every bird under the sun and come face-to-face with bison! Travel info here. (3 hours from Bismarck, 3.5 hours from Sioux Falls)

De Smet, South Dakota

Visit the homestead Laura Ingalls Wilder grew up on — the inspiration for Little House On The Prairie! Travel info here and here. (1.5 hours from Sioux Falls, 3 hours from Sioux City, 4 hours from Omaha)

Great Falls, Montana

Here you’ll find historic landmarks, the Lewis & Clark National Trail Interpretive Center, a museum dedicated to the “cowboy art” of Charlie Russell, trails along the Missouri River, and the historic Native American site First People’s Buffalo Jump. Travel info here. (3 hours from Missoula, 3.5 hours from Billings)

Badlands National Park, South Dakota

This park is so beloved for a reason, and well worth a visit! Travel info here. (1 hour from Rapid City, 4 hours from Sioux Falls)

Black Hills National Forest, Custer, South Dakota

Mountains and pines and a lifechanging landscape as far as the eye can see. Travel info here. (1 hour from Rapid City)

Carhenge, Alliance, Nebraska

Stonehenge, but with cars! Travel info here. (2.5 hours from Rapid City, 3 hours from Fort Collins, 3.5 hours from Casper)

Bozeman, Montana

Bozeman features Rocky Mountain views, museums, endless outdoor activities, river rafting, rodeos and daytrip proximity to the Chico hot springs and the Lewis & Clark Caverns. Travel info here. (2 hours from Billings, 3 hours from Missoula)

Glacier National Park, West Glacier, Montana

Hiking, forests, and pristine views like this one. Travel info here. (2.5 hours from Missoula, 3 hours from Calgary)

Scottsbluff, Nebraska

Scottsbluff is home to beautiful Chimney Rock and its namesake, the stunning Scotts Bluff National Monument. Travel info here. (2 hours from Cheyenne, 2.5 hours from Fort Collins)

Cheyenne, Wyoming

Cheyenne offers nearly every attraction a visitor could dream of – beautiful architecture, lifechanging natural views, rich history, historic steam engines, outdoor fun, and easy access to Medicine Bow National Forest and Devils Tower National Monument. Travel info here. (45 min from Fort Collins, 1.5 hours from Denver)

Wyoming Territorial Prison, Laramie, Wyoming

This former prison, which was in operation during the beginings of Wyoming’s statehood from 1872-1903, held dangerous outlaws like Butch Cassidy. Tour the inside for yourself! Travel info here. (1 hour from Cheyenne, 1 hour from Fort Collins, 2 hours from Denver)

Oregon Trail Ruts, Guernsey, Wyoming

View wagon ruts and other traces left behind of the many covered-wagon travels who made their way across the Oregon trail. (1.5 hours from Casper, 2 hours from Fort Collins, 3 hours from Colorado, 3 hours from Rapid City)

Pryor Mountain Wild Mustang Center, Lovell, Wyoming

This region of the Pryor mountains is not easy to access, but if you’re in the mood for an adventure, you’ll find yourself in a quiet, peaceful region that serves as an escape from the ever-crowded more popular attractions like Yellowstone National Park. Prepare for views of the wild horses who roam free in the area! Travel info here. (2.5 hours from Billings)

Old Faithful, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

One of the most well-known features of Yellowstone National Park, this geyser pops up to say hello nearly every hour. Travel info here and here. (2.5 hours from Idaho Falls)

Twin Falls, Idaho

This picturesque town is home to the amazing Perrine Bridge, waterfalls, canyon trails, and the location of Evel Knievel’s attempted mile-wide motorcycle jump over Snake River in 1974. Travel info here and here. (2 hours from Boise, 2 hours from Idaho Falls, 3 hours from Idaho City)

Original by: Claire Hannum