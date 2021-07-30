Lady Drivers: What to Look for When Buying the First Car?

As practice shows, women, unlike men, drive much more accurately, calmer, and tend not to make abrupt and sudden maneuvers. Therefore, when choosing the first car for a lady, you can safely discard such criteria as power, acceleration to a hundred miles, etc., and concentrate on other parameters. We have collected some factors mentioned by women in the process of selecting their first vehicle.

What Is Important for a Female Driver?

Undeniably, a woman can choose a car on her own without any assistance. However, if you have just obtained your driving license and lack experience, then do not refuse the help of a more experienced friend. If speed, power, and acceleration time are not important, then what to look for when buying the first car for women? Experts recommend choosing a car that will meet the following requirements:

It should be a new car, not a used one

Many drivers will disagree with this because old cars are much cheaper to buy and to maintain than new ones. Besides, thanks to services like FaxVIN, it is possible to find out all the vehicle history before acquiring it. And in the event of any minor accidents, a used car will not be so expensive to repair.

However, if we look at it from the other side, then we conclude that it is necessary to buy a new car because, with it, the female owner of the vehicle will not have problems with where, how, and when it needs to be serviced. This will be done by the dealer during the required time and based on the recommendations from the manufacturer. And the reliability of a car from the dealer is incomparably higher than that of a car purchased in the second-hand market.

Compact dimensions

Parking for novice drivers takes a fair amount of time and creates the risk of damage to their own or a nearby car. The recipe for fast parking is simple: you need a compact car. Its dimensions are felt much better, and the dimensions themselves make it possible to find a parking space much faster. Often, this category of cars includes class A and B of hatchbacks and sedans.

These are the most preferred options for women who are just starting their driving experience. While ladies who have already got some skills can easily cope with an SUV.

Equipment

The parking process is facilitated not only by the modest size of the car but also by all kinds of modern options. For example:

parking sensors,

all-around cameras, or

reversing assistance systems.

Therefore, when choosing a car, it will not be superfluous to ask the dealer how much the available functions will cost. It’s easier and cheaper to overpay for an option than to repair bumpers and body parts later. Also, a newbie woman-driver will appreciate the following extras:

a blind spot monitoring system,

lane change assistance systems,

an automatic braking system,

adaptive cruise control, and others.

Automatic gear

A car with an automatic transmission is much easier to drive than with a mechanic. After all, it does not need to raise or lower the gear in time and work smoothly with the clutch. It is enough just to move the selector to position D and release the gas. This greatly simplifies life in dense city traffic and when maneuvering in a parking lot.

Nowadays, cars with mechanic gear are not commonplace, however, it is still essential to point out the benefits of the automatic one.

Moderately powerful engine

As already mentioned, women are not inclined to be reckless on the road, which means they do not need a powerful engine at all, because excessive power will only interfere with accurate and calm driving. The optimal engine power is considered to be 100-120 hp, depending on the type and weight of the car. Such a thrust reserve will provide sufficient dynamics in the city and on the highway, without consuming a lot of fuel.

Safety

An important role in choosing a car is played by the level of safety because most often a woman driver will have to drive around the city, where the risk of getting into an accident is the highest. In addition, if you have a child who needs to be taken to school or kindergarten every day, it is recommended that you pay attention to such an indicator as passenger-child safety. Besides, the rear seats should be convenient for the installation of a car seat. Checking the reviews on a car under consideration and a car seat you have got (or plan to acquire) makes sense.

Visual attractiveness

Do not forget that the beautiful half of humanity considers the car not only as a means of transportation but also as a stylish accessory. Therefore, the appearance and interior play an important role when choosing.

Test drive

Missing out on the possibility to test a vehicle under consideration is not reasonable, especially in 2021. The variety of cars is impressive, and it is possible to find a car that will match the expectations and meet the technical requirements for the car to be driven by a lady.

Conclusion

Summarizing all the above, we can say that when choosing a new car, you need to choose the model that will be as easy to operate and drive as possible. However, let’s not forget about the most important factor — the price. However, today, you can find a car from almost any price range.

Of course, the above requirements are far from being the most complete and do not take into account many other features, such as the climate at the place of operation, usage patterns, or personal preferences. Such nuances are subject to discussion upon closer examination. However, even relying on the above list, you will be able to competently and reasonably draw up a list of candidates, so that later from them, it will be possible to choose the most suitable model.