How to Plan a Luxury Sailing Vacation in Croatia – 2022 Guide

Known for its crystal-clear waters, great cuisine, hospitable & friendly people, amazing coastline, history, and more recently, the filming of Game of Thrones – Dubrovnik doubled as King’s Landing – Croatia is, perhaps, one of the best sailing locations out there. If you’re thinking about a luxury sailing vacation in Croatia, you should know that a lot of planning will be involved.

After all, Croatia gets so busy during summer and autumn that the local governments decided to limit the number of tourists per day. Because of this, and other factors, it might be a bit more daunting for you to plan your vacation. But luckily, our article can help you. Here are some tips on planning a luxury sailing vacation in Croatia:

1. You Must Plan Your Sailing Trip Properly

The first thing that you should know is that summer is the best for a sailing trip – from June to August. As mentioned, there are a lot of tourists during this period, which is why you need to charter a boat several months in advance, mostly because this will ensure that you get the best service. Besides this, you’ll also want to book a hotel room since they’ll quickly get booked. Keep in mind, if you’re, for instance, planning on heading there during spring or fall, you won’t have any issues booking a luxury boar or a hotel room.

2. Know Where You’ll Land

Once you figure out the approximate dates, your next step is to check the flight times. If you aren’t traveling from Europe, you’ll probably land in Zagreb – the capital – Split, or Dubrovnik. Why is this important? Well, because you’ll want to make the most out of our time, hence, remember that most luxury sailing charters have a set schedule from Saturday to Saturday, meaning that it’ll last for a minimum of a week.

Also, it’s worth mentioning that these charter boards most frequently start ad end in the same place, however, if needed or if you want to, you could also opt for a one-way fee, so, you could opt for the start and end locations. But, since most travelers choose to fly in and out from the same airport, fewer people opt for a one-way trip, instead, they opt for visiting several islands and places during their sailing trip.

3. Learn More About The Top Two Sailing Regions to Choose From

To guarantee that you don’t miss seeing something truly mesmerizing and beautiful, here are some of the top sailing locations that you might want to learn more about:

The Dalmatian Coast

Beginning from Split and ending in Dubrovnik, this region is one of the most popular ones for people that are visiting the country for the first time. This type of tour will allow you to explore this coast and the incredibly beautiful islands will give you some incredible picturesque views. Most options will spend a week sailing between islands including Brac, Hvar, Vis, and so on.

Istria

This particular region has been a part of Italy in the past and because of this, you’ll see Italian influence everywhere, including the language and cuisine. Though towns such as Rovinj are incredibly crowded during summer, if you choose to move inland, you’ll discover some truly breathtaking villages and rural towns that you can explore. Though there aren’t a lot of clubs and hotels, you might enjoy the natural, remote beauty of it.

4. Choosing a Charter Company

Once you determine when, where, and for how long you’ll visit Croatia, your next step is to opt for a charter company. One of the easiest ways to do this is to create a list of several of them and from there, compare everything that they have to offer. Keep in mind, companies such as mastercharter.com offer detailed itineraries and price estimates on their sites while others don’t, hence, be extra careful about the transparency of the company you’re thinking about hiring.

Additionally, you’ll want to read the reviews left by previous clients. By doing so, it’ll be easier for you to scratch some companies off your list, mostly because you’ll know whether or not people had a terrible or amazing experience with the organization they opted for. But, besides these important things, it’s also quite important that you look at their boat selection, which leads us to the next point of this 2022 guide…

5. Choosing a Boat

Before we take a look at the options you have, you should know that a standard boar will be approximately 30 to 45 feet in length and it could accommodate two to eight people. Luxury boats, the ones you’ll most likely rent, are bigger, which means that they can provide more comfort and space if needed. Opting for an option will depend on the number of people you’re traveling with, the budget you have, and the places you want to visit. Nonetheless, the options that you have are the following:

A Sailboat

Will cost you from $2.000 to $5.500 per week and this is the most common options people choose. It’s perfect for people who want to explore and for couples and by opting to hire these services, you’ll receive a classical sailing experience that’ll take you to some amazing places.

A Catamaran

Will cost you from $5.500 to $12.500 and it can accommodate a group of up to 8 people. It’s more stable and it’ll provide a smoother sailing experience, however, it is a little bit more costly, hence, if you aren’t traveling with a group of 8, it might not be suitable for you.

A Gulet

Will cost you from $5.500 to $20.500 and it is a boat that is big and wooden. In most situations, you’ll see that the boat has approximately 6 cabins and they also come with 4 crew members that’ll make your vacation and sailing experience so much better than some other options.

A Motor Yacht

Will cost you from $5.500 to $20.500 per week, and if luxury is what you searching for, luxury is what you’ll get with a motor yacht. They don’t necessarily come with a lot of cabins – most commonly 4 to 6 – meaning that it’s suitable for two to twelve individuals.

Conclusion

As you can see, there is a wide range of things that you’ll have to consider and decide on before heading on your sailing vacation in Croatia. But, if you choose to follow our 2022 guide from above, you won’t only ensure that everything goes according to plan, you’ll also ensure that you have one of the best experiences ever.

Since you’re now aware of the things you’ll have to do, you shouldn’t waste any more of your time reading similar articles. Instead, you might want to start researching different hotels, charter organizations, as well as locations that you can visit, and from there, create an amazing vacation that’ll provide you with some memories for a lifetime.