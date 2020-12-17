Charter a Luxury Yacht for Your Getaway

What are your vacation plans this year? Have you thought of hiring a yacht? From the moment you board a luxury yacht, you realize the ideal freedom, luxury, and privacy that yachting opens you up to.

From time memorial influential people in society have used luxury yachts to integrate opulence and privacy. However, the yachting industry has seen people, who are looking for a pleasure-seeking vacation, opt to charter a boat or a yacht. Compared with the strict regulations of busy hotels and restaurants, yachting offers freedom and mobility that is unparalleled. The crew is always at hand to cater to you and your guest’s preferences. You have the freedom to plunge yourself into the remarkable accommodation, magnificent views, gourmet cuisine, and a host of activities, all while soaking in the vibrancy of life at sea.

Hire a Yacht for a Private Vacation

The solace and comfort in the yachts plus the personalized assistance day and night offered by the crew are not comparable to that of the finest hotels globally. The facilities and services offered in each boat or yacht such as the ones in charter.arthaudyachting.com are unique and different. Some of these facilities and services include spas and jet skis, private beach clubs, movie theaters, scuba diving, and snorkeling equipment. All the different services are rendered by a well-skilled crew, including award-winning chefs and competent beauty therapists. Onboard a yacht, you have every excuse to try something new or do what you are familiar with.

Travel the world on a yacht and gaze as the sun goes down while soaking in a Jazucci in the open ocean. Then have a sumptuous dinner under the evening star-strewn sky.

Hire a Yacht for a Corporate Event

What about holding a corporate event on a yacht? A corporate yacht charter provides an unforgettable impression on a potential client. It would also be a suitable place to hold an event to give rewards to past and present employees. Also, give your new products an initial boost by launching them in an ideal and distinct venue aboard a yacht.

Whether you are looking to build professional relationships, hold formal meetings and elegant dinners, or have a cocktail party for an international event, chartering a yacht for those events is unparalleled.

Some touring companies have a guide showing any future extravagant and sporting events, including regattas and yacht shows. You have a chance to participate and enjoy all of them from the comfort of a luxury yacht.

Keep in Touch

Going out to sea will not cut you off from the rest of the world if you need to communicate with your friends, family, and workstation. Yachts have modern technology consisting of electronics and satellites. From having satellite board meetings to sending and receiving mail, you will still have full access to your projects and oversee them while onboard the yacht. Besides, your private office will have a beautiful view of the ocean blue waters.

In case you love sailing or are looking for a memorable yet adventurous vacation full of luxury and comfort, which also meets your family and friends’ needs, luxury yachts offer endless probabilities.

In summary, there are three reasons why you should consider chartering a yacht:

The luxury yacht provides freedom and privacy.

You do not have to make reservations in any restaurant, no sharing facilities, and the crew is always at hand to offer personalized services.

You are free from restrictions that come up with having restaurants and hotels full of other guests. You have a private floating hideaway.

Get your Bags Ready

Finally, you have planned, booked, and now it’s time to pack. The following are tips on what to have in your luggage.

Bags

The first thing to put in mind is that the storage space aboard a luxury yacht is limited. Hence, choose a bag that is soft-sided and can fold easily. You can use duffel bags for easier storage. Hard suitcases can damage the woodwork and paint of the storage areas.

Your outfits

Have outfits suitable for summers, such as shorts, light t-shirts, skirts, and bathing suits. Note the climate of the area you are headed. If the place is sunny, pack clothes that will keep you cool. If you intend to disembark and eat ashore, pack summer dresses, collared shirts, and light trousers. This dressing will be in line with the smart casual dress code that most restaurants expect their customers to comply. Get old t-shirts to protect your skin from the sun if you plan to ride on a Jet Ski or get into the water.

Have comfortable shoes

Though most yachts will ask their guests to be bare feet while on board, having a pair of white sandals with soles made of rubber or tennis shoes will also be acceptable. While black shoes can leave scuff marks, stiletto heels can deface the deck. However, have shoes that you can disembark with but remember to take them off immediately you get back on board.

Extra essentials

If you plan to lounge for most of the afternoons, get sunscreen, sunglasses, and headwear. Also, carry a few books, your music players like an iPod and a camera.

The following tips will come in handy:

Do not carry anything valuable, especially those that are not waterproof.

Pack a few clothes, at the end you may find you only wore less than half of the clothes you carried.

What are trips without souvenirs? Pack an extra bag to carry items that you will purchase.

It is usual for the wind to claim your hat, carry extra.

Carry the necessary things, like camera batteries and phone chargers. You may be in areas that these things may be hard to get.

Remember not to forget the following: