Top Sunglasses Brands

If you are the type of a person that really cares about looks and aesthetics in general, you probably already know the importance of having a high-quality pair of sunglasses. Not just because they make you look better on many occasions, but they’re absolutely useful in terms of doing what they were meant to do in the first place, which is to protect you from the sun. With summer being in its peak, even taking a walk outside can be quite painful under those extremely warm and bright sun rays without a pair of sunglasses.

If you’ve never had quality sunglasses before, chances are that you don’t know the noticeable difference between them and another pair from an unknown brand. Luckily, we’re here to help and guide you to choose your first top-quality sunglasses, so without any further ado, let’s take a look at your options.

Persol – A famous Italian Brand

Persol is a brand that’s already very famous in the sunglasses world, and it is founded by Giuseppe Ratti back in 1917, making it one of the oldest eyewear companies in the entire world. According to their founder, the name of the brand came from an Italian phrase which is pronounced “per il sole” and when translated to English it means “For the sun”.

This brand is known for producing extremely durable glasses but never compromising style. If you are someone who likes to see durability in their products, this brand is the right choice for you. Many people say that Persol glasses will last you for many years without even wearing out, especially if you take good care of them.

Ray-Ban – Top Quality Brand

According to Sunglass365, Ray-Ban is one of the world’s most famous and well-known brands when it comes to making sunglasses. Whenever we have a list of popular and top-quality brands for these types of products, Ray Ban is always amongst the first two or three brands. They make really beautiful eyewear and they never compromise style or endurance. All of their customers are satisfied with Ray Ban’s long-lasting products, and you should be as well if you decide to go for a pair of these.

Oakley – Most unique brand

If you like the “futuristic” and unique style of Oakley’s sunglasses, you should definitely get a pair from some of their products. Oakley is considered to be one of the most quality and unique brands in the entire world, and they have the right product for almost every person out there. Their collection is wide and you can find even the “craziest” looking eyewear on their website. When it comes to quality, there’s nothing to say really except that Oakley always manages to bring out highly polished and durable glasses on the market.

They make eyewear for winter sports, for casual use and for many different occasions as well. Oakley was founded by Jim Jannard in its own garage with an investment as small as about three hundred dollars. From there, the company quickly got very popular by one of its most interesting products called “The Oakley Grip”, which was used for motocross events and it was unlike any other. This material is still used to make the earsocks on all Oakley glasses up to this day.