People Who Went Too Far at Their Bachelor/Bachelorette Party Share What Happened Afterwards

It’s a special night of fun, friends, shenanigans, and sometimes…

A wedding is such a special event in a person’s life. You can spend weeks or even months planning the wedding that will only last for a few hours, but it will create memories that will last a lifetime. There’s something about weddings that people can really look forward to or really dread: the bachelor/bachelorette party. So much can happen during that night that can completely derail the big day. It can bring out the true colors of your significant other like nothing else can.

The Fallen King

I climbed a medieval castle wall and found a load of re-enacters camping inside. Announced I was taking the castle and tried to drunkenly fight a few knights. I was marched out the gate. My kingdom in ruins. (MtStarjump)

With no siege engines or supply chain to speak of your conquest was destined to fail. At least you fell in glorious combat rather than on the bathroom floor of some seedy motel. (PATRIOTSRADIOSIGNALS)

No Real Love

At a friend’s bachelorette party, mild fun and hilarity was had; drinks, food, silly party games, etc. The bachelor party was happening a few towns away and the groom was staying in a hotel room overnight with a few of his college friends. His best man gets him s**tfaced and encourages him to sleep with his ex, who has somehow been invited…he confesses it all to my friend the next morning.

It was really awkward. The wedding was on, then off again, then on, for a few days. They did end up married but are now divorced. I remember sitting there during the ceremony thinking, “They won’t last,” and he confessed that he’d never actually been in love with her, marriage just seemed like a good idea at the time. (Time_Ocean)

Wedding Morning

My dad likes to tell the story of a bachelor party a friend of his had where they chained the groom-to-be naked to a tree in front of his in-laws-to-be’s house, and then left him there. He had been passed out drunk, and the future in-laws got woken up by his horrified screaming at 6 AM. The wedding still went off a few hours later. (ElMikkino)

Wasted Years

I had my stag do a week before my wedding. I had always been curious and my curiosity got the better of me that night.

So I had sex with a man to see if I liked it. I did like it. So I had sex with two more men and sucked another one off. It made me feel something I had never felt when having sex with a female. I realised that I wasn’t just curious. I was gay.

I called the wedding off and came out to my ex just 3 days before we were supposed to marry. The only thing I regret are the years wasted on women. (Double_FF)

The Plunge

After a heavy day and night of drinking on getting back to the hotel we got to daring each other to jump into the pool from their 2nd floor balcony. Groom to be completely f**ked it up and hit the edge of the pool with his head breaking his neck.

Didn’t kill him but now has no feeling below his upper shoulders. Nice start to married life making yourself a paraplegic. (Prasiatko)

Once a Cheater…

Went out clubbing for my friend’s bachelorette party. She was a bit of a pill head. Well she was high as f**k and also got drunk and ended up giving some guy a blow job in the parking lot next to the club we were in. Denied it the next day, said she didnt remember anything. Her and her husband divorced about 2 or 3 years later because he caught her cheating on him. (valwow187)

Not-So Free Pass

Me and a few other friends rented a cabin and invited some friends for our friend’s bachelor party. Way more people ended up there than we wanted. But during the bachelor party, he kept saying, “I get a free pass tonight boys!” We thought he was kidding. He was obviously pretty drunk. We all were.

Later the next day we found out that he was not kidding and slept with one of our friend’s sister that night. Needless to say, the wedding was canceled. He came over the next day pouting because he thought that’s what a bachelor party was for: To sleep with someone else one last time before getting hitched. (gorgatron22)

First-Timer

I was a groomsman and we took my buddy who was the groom to a strip club for the very first time. Bob was a pretty religious guy and, having talked about it with some of the other groomsmen, we think he was getting married so early to finally be able to get it on with his fiancée. Wouldn’t be surprised if he was still a virgin before then.

So we take him to this huge strip club in Florida and got him really drunk and all the works: his own VIP room and a private lap dance and he was just so overwhelmed and drunk he just got a raging boner and started dry humping one of the ladies for him. She started freaking out and slapped him and he just kinda fell over.

We got him up and managed to get some water in him and then went to a Dave and Busters so we could play some video games and keep him away from strippers. (RedditMcReddiface)

How to Get Herpes

My bachelor friend was at a particularly dirty strip club for one. But the one guy there was not really into it. He was standing on the sidelines avoiding the girls when one comes up to him asking him why he isn’t getting any dances. He responds that he just isn’t interested. She says, “But I am so wet for you.” He says, “Prove it.”

So she reaches down and touches herself and flicks the proof in this guys face. It proved her point because he needed to go to the bathroom to wash his face off. That night ended without further craziness, but a few weeks later this guy has a really bad itching in his eye. Goes to the Doctor. Yep. Eye Herpes. (treopolis)

The Missing Groom

My father and his friends once got the groom black out drunk, stripped his clothes off and only dressed him in a trench coat then smuggled him onto a plane (they knew some flight attendants). He didn’t have any ID or money… He missed his wedding. (everyonestolemyname)

Totally Unexplainable

We started out doing the normal things. Drinking while getting dressed in the hotel room, going to dinner, then hitting up a strip club and finally going to a club.

Next thing I know, I see sunlight coming through a window and I’m laying in some sort of travel camper. I have a sport coat on with no shirt and only one shoe. I’m panicking at this point. I get out of the trailer and to my horror there’s a sheriff’s car in the driveway. I start running and have no idea where I am. Of course my phone is dead, so I finally find a business and the nice lady in the laundromat lets me use their phone to call a cab.

It turns out that I was about 10 miles from where the club was. I finally get back to the hotel and the guys tell me that I went to the bathroom and never came back. I still have no idea what happened. The only evidence I could gather is a lost shirt, lost shoe, and a $15 credit card charge at a convenience store. (fatnerdyjesus)

I know that stripper

Went to a friends party, local cop buddy hired a stripper. Long story short, got a lap dance from my ex girlfriend’s mom… didn’t realize it was her til later because she was so out of context and I had never seen her naked with all her stripper make up glory. (whuebel)

Original by Emily Hingle