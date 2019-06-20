Maintain the Beauty of Your Hair & Eliminate the Concern of Hair Loss!

979 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Losing hair not just affects your scalp, but it affects your entire personality. Hair loss and thinning of hair can become the demoralizing issues in both men and women. As our elder’s saying, ‘Prevention is always better than cure’; we really need to apply it in our routine life by taking care of our hair. In order to maintain the good health of your hair, you can find a huge number of hair care tips on the internet. In fact, we are also going to share some of them here:

Tips to Maintain the Beauty of Your Hair

Dryness, brittleness, itchy & flakier scalp are the most blamed reasons for your hair fall, breakage & split ends.

So what’s the solution? Is it to wear a hat in this hot weather for hiding your damaged hair?

Not at all girls & boys! You’ll not be doomed to wear the hat for months if you just follow a simple hair care routine. Following the healthy hair care routine will undeniably provide you strong, smooth and thick hair re-growth. This way, you can wear a hat but with your choice, not as a constraint!

Always care for your hair as much you care for your skin!

You should definitely care for your hair, your crowning glory because losing it can be one of the most embarrassing situations for you. Here, we are describing some simple tips and precautions that you should consider in your daily routine to make your hair strong and healthy:

Massage your scalp regularly with beneficial oils so that your hair follicles remain active. The head massage at least one or two times a week is an essential thing for the good health of your hair.

Rethink the way you wash your head. Washing your hair with the right method will not only clean your scalp but also it will maintain the health of your hair.

Choose the best shampoo, especially if you have thick, coarse and curly hair. If you are prone to greasy hair, then remember dry shampoo is your friend.

Using a suitable conditioner after the head wash is essential because it can help in making your hair texture look smooth and better.

Your hair can get damaged by both UV rays and heated tools; so always give your hair as much protection as possible.

What you put on your hair will affect it. Investing in good quality products and tools will help you to keep your hair look and feel strong and healthy.

Keep yourself hydrated by drinking plenty of water regularly. Also, make sure that you are getting the proper amount of vitamins and nutrition.

You should keep your scalp clean by washing it regularly. You can get your scalp and hair clean by the following way:

Get your hair really wet, and squeeze a small amount of shampoo on to your hand.

Then, rub it and massage the shampoo into your scalp. Remember not to scrub the scalp too hard.

After massaging the scalp with shampoo, rinse off really well. There should not be any bubbles or suds left on your head.

Then, condition your hair appropriately. You can also make use of leave-in conditioners if you have dry hair.

At last, dry your hair with a towel, very gently!

How often you should wash your hair?

The answer to this question depends on what it is like and what you do during the day or what is your routine. Your hair texture also plays an important role in taking the right care of your hair.

If you have oily scalp and hair, then you need to wash it more often. Straight hair can get oily quickly. Your hair may look dry and frizzy if you have kinky or thick hair. The curly hair is usually less oily and should be washed less often.

How does hair fall happen?

Being a part of the normal hair growth cycle, every person loses around 50 – 100 hair strands every day. You should not consider it hair fall because the hair fall problem starts when the count of losing hair goes beyond 100 – 150 strands. You can notice the decrease in your hair density or receding hairline before opting for any particular treatment.

What are the main causes of hair loss?

Generally, most of the people take the problem of hair loss very casually until they realize it getting out of control. It usually gets too late by then and thus, they have to look for some medical treatments. Because of the following reasons, the problems of hair loss or baldness can take place, especially in the case of men:

Improper nutrition

Hereditary traits

Unhealthy lifestyle

Abrupt hormonal changes

Change in environment

Excessive Stress/Depression

Other than these basic reasons, there are also some other factors that can contribute to temporary hair loss up to some extent:

Excessive Workout/Insufficient Nutrition: The people who follow a strict diet and ensure the work out on a daily basis are definitely able to maintain their looks and body. But do you know that excessive workout can be the reason of hair fall?

Yes, your strict diet and workout could actually spell disappear with hair. The hair fall happens when your body does not get enough nutrients and at the same time, there is too much testosterone in the body due to workouts.

Over-Styling of Hair: We completely understand that some people are into the professions where they have to have their hair straightened, crimped, curled, colored or blow dried. All of these hairstyling activities spell trouble for tresses.

Therefore, the usage of a lot of hair styling products can be the other reason for hair fall, because many of these products contain harmful chemicals that can damage the hair follicles.

Improper Sleep/Rest: Now coming to one more reason of hair fall, which is improper sleep. People who don’t get enough sleep or rest can tend to lose their hair because proper sleep and rest are extremely important for healthy hair.

Harsh Atmosphere: The people, who spend most of their time in the harsh lights or under the sun, can also get prone to damaged hair and also hair fall.

How to Control Hair Loss?

When it comes to the prevention of hair loss, all you need is good hair hygiene, regular shampooing and proper nutrition!

Having a dry and itchy scalp can be the consequence of something known as dandruff. Your skin flakes off and lands on your clothes when you scratch your head. The dandruff is really noticeable when you are wearing dark colors.

Dandruff could happen because you aren’t rinsing all of the shampoo out or you can say your scalp or hair is left with having some residues of shampoo after head wash. These issues of dandruff and dryness can further cause hair fall. Thus, to eliminate such problems in the early stages, you can use a special shampoo after consulting with a dermatologist. He/she will help you decide on the most appropriate shampoo for you.

Adapt Some Natural Remedies & Banish the Hair Fall Problem!

You should always go for the natural ingredients that can offer you effective solutions to make your hair smooth and shiny. The natural ingredients will work wonder for your hair and you’ll find these ingredients and remedies very simple to use and apply.

Also, stop binding your hair too tightly and do not use dry heat on hair; as the hair products like straightening rod, curler and dryer are responsible for making the hair rough, dull and damaged. These products escalate the growth of split-ends as well.

Hair Loss Treatments

If you have tried all the natural remedies and still you haven’t got positive results, then there are also some other hair loss treatments available.

First of all, you really need to find out the number of possible hair loss treatment options for you. Consult with an expert hair loss specialist who can guide you well about all the feasible options. Then, make an analysis of whether you really need the medical hair loss treatment or not. If yes, then move to the next option!

PRP Therapy

PRP therapy is used as a hair loss treatment, in which the doctors inject the platelet-rich plasma (i.e. growth-rich factors) into the hair loss affected area of the scalp to promote thicker hair growth. PRP (Platelet-rich Plasma) is a concentration of platelets that are used to recover the loss of hair. That means it is beneficial in maintaining the health of both new as well as existing hair.

Hair Transplant Surgery

To eliminate your hair loss problem effectively and to get the long-lasting hair growth results, hair transplant is the only permanent solution available. It is a surgical technique that involves the extraction of hair from the donor area and implantation of hair in the recipient area. This surgery can be performed by two methods – Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) and Follicular Unit Transplant (FUT).

Because of being a surgical procedure, it requires extraordinary skills and experience of many years to be performed. Therefore, you should choose your hair transplant doctor and clinic very carefully. Hair Beauty & You (HBY) can offer you the most appropriate solutions with regards to the best hair transplant surgeons and clinics all over the nation.

Medications

Minoxidil and Finasteride are medications that are commonly used for hair loss treatment. These two drugs generally result in effective hair growth, making the individual hair strands to grow stronger and thicker.

Minoxidil works by diminishing the rate of hair loss as well as boosting the growth of new hair follicles.

Finasteride works by reducing the DHT levels, as a result of which the hair loss may slow down and the hair re-growth may increase.

Thus, if you are facing hair fall or hair loss issues, then this is high time to take action for it. Consult with your nearby trusted dermatologist or hair loss specialist to get the right advice and solution to eliminate all your hair related troubles!