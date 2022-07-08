How to Make Your Product Launch Event Memorable

While there are many different aspects to running a business, event management can come into play when you are preparing to launch a new product or service. Why are these events important? Not only do they serve as an excellent way to promote these new products and your brand, but it’s also a great opportunity to celebrate all of the hard work that went into creating them and bringing them to your customers. If possible, it will be worthwhile hiring an events management company to help you bring your launch party to life, but whether you do this or choose to take on these responsibilities yourself as a small business owner, remember the following tips to ensure that your event is one to remember.

Prepare for Additional Spending

All events will cost money, and they can become expensive quickly if you’re not careful. You need to make sure you stick to your budget as you don’t want your event to eat into your profits. So be mindful about what your business can afford before you start making plans. You should also remember to set aside some money for additional spending as part of your budget, just in case any unforeseen expenses occur.

Pick a Theme for Your Event

Picking a theme for your event can help make it easier to make decisions when it comes to choosing décor, food and drinks, and entertainment. It is important to keep in mind that this is a professional event, so choosing a theme that will be appropriate for your brand and the product you are launching is key. For example, if your business sells handmade candles, a rustic, romantic theme might work nicely. Once you have a theme, you can start looking for suitable venues and putting other plans in motion.

Carefully Select Your Venue

The venue you choose for your launch event will greatly depend on your budget. This is one of the most expensive costs, whether they ask for a higher upfront fee, minimum spend behind the bar, or both. However, while the cost is a vital factor there are other things you do need to take into account when selecting a venue. This includes things such as whether or not they can offer catering packages as part of the deal, and how much they charge for this. Is the building accessible so that guests to your event with limited mobility can attend with ease? Is the location a place where it is easy for people to find the venue and travel to and from the event? Do they have PA systems you can use and does the atmosphere of the venue suit the theme of your venue and brand? These are all important questions to ask, as some venues will be better equipped and more appropriate for the type of launch you want to host. These things may be worth paying a little bit extra for if you can manage it, too.

Catering for the Event

It is always a good idea to provide refreshments for your guests, even if it is just something small like canapes and some sweet treats. This is certainly a requirement if you intend to serve alcohol at your event, but remember that a range of soft drinks, teas, and coffees will also be appreciated for those who prefer non-alcoholic beverages. If the venue you have chosen can provide catering for you, ask to see sample menus to help you find the right dishes to fit your theme and budget. If you do need to hire an external catering service, you should also make sure that your venue has the right facilities to accommodate the needs of the caterers – a safe kitchen area for food preparation, for example. You may also want to consider getting a signature cocktail created that can be used as additional promotion for your brand and new products.

Entertainment

At some point during your launch event, you will need to address your guests and give a speech informing them about your new products and thanking them for their support and attendance. While this will be a key moment at your event, it won’t take up the entirety of the party, and it is worth thinking about additional entertainment to make the event memorable and fun. Live music is always a crowd-pleaser, but there are other options to explore if you want to make your event stand out. For example, you could hire dancers, illusionists, comedians, or other entertainers that will complement your event’s theme. Use websites such as alivenetwork.com to help find entertainment options near you.

Keepsakes for Your Guests

If you want to make your launch event memorable, then giving your guests a keepsake to take home with them could be the ideal way to do this. People love to receive free samples and gifts, so if you are promoting any low cost products that would fit nicely into some gift bags, this is worth doing. Other items you could add to the gift bags include any branded merchandise, and useful items such as reusable water bottles, pens, and other stationery. Chocolates, teas, or mini bottles of sparkling wine could also make nice touches to these gift bags, or even clothing like branded caps, t-shirts, etc.

Photography and Videos

Taking plenty of photos and even some video clips of your event is a must, as these can be used as additional promotion for your brand and products after the launch by posting them on social media and your company website. Having a photo booth at your launch event could also be a good idea, as this could be part entertainment, and partly provide your guests with photos of themselves that they can take home with them.

Running a product launch event can be a challenge, but it is worthwhile as a promotional tactic and a celebration of what your teams have achieved. However, if you want your brand to stick in the minds of your guests, make sure you are doing everything you can to make it a successful and memorable occasion, using these top tips as a starting point.