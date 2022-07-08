8 Divorce Regret Stories That Just Might Hurt Your Heart

Divorce is an emotionally tough decision and physically complicated process. Even if the marriage fails and needs a logical ending, the process doesn’t always go that smoothly. Some divorcees take speedy decisions, others use emotions to guide them through the process, and unpleasant and disappointing situations occur.

Read about common divorce regret issues and prepare for marriage termination so that you can avoid similar mistakes.

1. Not Being Fair

‘After the years of routine life, I decided I want drastic changes to be introduced. The right decision that popped into my mind was to divorce my husband. We didn’t love each other anymore, we had separate lives and different interests, we just cohabited but not lived in the marriage.’

‘So, I opted for preparing and filing for divorce via onlinedivorcewa.com secretly. So that my spouse got to know about everything only when the papers were filed to him.’

‘There was so much pain in his eyes, he felt betrayed and really disappointed. He said he understood our marriage was not working well but he never expected me to do everything behind his back.’

‘I regret not being fair to him from the very beginning. Everyone deserves the truth, no matter your life situation.’ – Tiffani, 43.

2. Wrong Divorce Agreement

‘It was not me but my wife who initiated the divorce, but I accepted it bravely and decided to give her what she wanted. So she got our marital house, and family car, and became a custodial parent to our kids. And then I realized I did wrong.’

‘She was too selfish to prioritize the kids and cared about herself mainly. More to this my ex did everything for my children to stop communicating and trusting me.’

‘Now, many years after the divorce happened, she has got problems with alcohol but I still try to help her here and there. But the saddest part is that my older son is an alcoholic too and I never managed to fix our relationships, although I tried to.’

Luckily, my younger daughter is with me and getting ready for college. But I used to have a lot of behavioral issues with her back then after I took my daughter from my wife several years following the divorce.’

‘I regret making the wrong divorce choices. I should have got sole custody of my kids and kept the marital house to us. Life would be different then and now.’ – Mike, 55.

3. Wrong Reunion

‘My husband cheated on me. I walked on him kissing our neighbor. He persuaded he got too emotional about her mother’s death and kissed her involuntarily. So we agreed to forget that unpleasantness and move forward.’

‘Our marriage went on for three terrible years. I knew he was cheating on me, but didn’t do anything. I persuaded myself that I was overreacting and making up things.’

‘It lasted until one day I followed his car after work to see him kissing a stranger woman in her house. He spotted me and got furious, and slapped me really hard.’

‘I was devastated by both his betrayal and his abuse. I wish I had left him earlier, after that neighbor kiss.’ – Steffanie, 37.

4. Being Manipulated

‘I was always sure my marriage was normal. I had a hard-working husband, smart kids, and a neat household. I lost everything when my spouse decided to leave me taking away kids and house.’

‘He explained his choice by me not being a good wife, not showing enough support and care to them. I was sure he was right.’

‘He remarried quickly, leaving me alone and devastated, regretting divorce, blaming myself for ruining my family, and failing to commit to relationships.’

‘Only after years of therapy, I understand he manipulated me and my feelings to be together with his cheater-love and get everything away from me.’

‘I regret not being strong enough and not opposing my ex to save my family.’ – Lorna, 48.

5. Lack of Preparation

‘When my wife announced she wanted a divorce, I was there ready to sign the papers. Things were not working for a long time between us.’

‘But I didn’t want any hassle and offered an amicable divorce. That is when she became really weird and hostile.’

‘So when the divorce came, my wife just destroyed me, taking much of the property and accusing me of all marital sins.’

‘She was very well prepared. I wasn’t ready either emotionally or physically. Now, I regret not taking things seriously and lacking preparation.’ – Alan, 65.

6. Early Marriage

‘I don’t regret getting divorced. I’m sorry I decided to get married too early.’

‘She was my school sweetheart and we decided to marry right after the prom. We neglected education and career perspectives. And spent five years of marriage roaming around the states, fighting, and spoiling our lives.’

‘Now I’m back to education. But five years are lost. And I still have neither a good job nor a happy family.’ – George, 24.

7. Trusting the Wrong Person

‘I regret my divorce and regret not trusting my husband. Our marriage fell apart since I trusted the wrong person.

‘I had very close relationships with my ex-best friend. But she was very jealous of me having a happy family life. So she advised me to abandon my spouse since he was treating me wrong.’

‘Although our relationships were great, I left him by following the advice of the mischievous person. He never forgave me even after I understood my mistake and sought apologies.’ – Bri, 32.

8. Black Mouthing Ex

‘I was so disappointed that my marriage ended that I directed my emotions to bring all the fault onto my ex. But it was two of us who eventually grew apart.’

‘I told all our friends and even our kids how he caused our break up. Eventually, I spoiled my children’s relationships with their dad and they feel really unhappy now. I shouldn’t have done that.’ – Melisa, 37.

Final Thoughts

A good divorce or a saved marriage is often the result of learning about the experiences and mistakes of other couples. Discover more divorce regret stories, learn your lessons, analyze your own relationships, and make the right choice only. Do everything not to regret your decision later.