How to Make Latte With Nespresso Machine – 2021 Guide

If you’re a coffee-lover, the likelihoods are that you’ve heard of Nespresso machines for making latte. Nespresso is known for its sleek-looking devices as well as its variety of flavors. But have you ever tried to make a latte with a machine?

This blog post will teach you how to do this step by step!

To start, pour some milk in your cup or mug – about 1/4 from the top should be enough. Next, add 3-4 teaspoons of ground espresso into your Nespresso machine’s filter holder and place it inside the unit. The next step is to screw on the little knob at the end of your pod so that it presses down on all four edges evenly (you must do this to get good results). Then, press the button that says “lungo.” It will release hot water through your Nespresso machine.

Once the coffee is finished brewing (there should be no more bubbles floating above it), try tasting it and see if it’s strong enough for your taste. If so, fill up the remaining of your milk with some cold milk from the fridge – stir lightly and then take a sip!

If you don’t like a strong cup of coffee, experiment with adding fewer grounds in terms of quantity. Another tip: never have more than 10g of espresso ground per 100ml of milk, or else you’ll get some very bitter-tasting lattes!

Check there’s enough water in the Nespresso machine. Turn the coffee maker on.

Put the Nespresso coffee pod into the machine. It would help place the pods so that the handle is on top and facing you when looking at it from above. Ensure there are no outer objects between the pod holder and the coffee capsule, as this can damage your machine’s pump pressure.

Press either Lungo or Ristretto to make a single espresso or press Latte macchiato for a single latte (we recommend making them separately).

Note: Only use one size of Nespresso capsules for each function; otherwise, a poorly sized container will cause brewing problems! As soon as brewing has finished, gently lift out the used capsule so that any residue doesn’t flow back onto another cap.

This residue will, in time, clog the machine’s pump pressure and can lead to a decrease in performance.

Lift the capsule holder – it should securely lock into place by now – and remove any remaining capsules before rinsing under running water. The used pods are either recycled or composted according to regulation (where available).

Replace with a new capsule but don’t forget to put the capsule lock on!

Your Nespresso coffee maker is now ready for use again! Remember that if you change your brand of coffee or drink a different type of espresso, you must reset your extraction volume: press the function button three times quickly and wait until “0” appears on the screen. Your machine is now ready for use!

Measure out the milk and then add it.

Our ratio is three teaspoons of espresso per cup (35ml), 100g milk with 2% fat. Please adjust to taste according to your preference.

Prepare the nozzle

Unscrew the dust cover under the machine and remove it, careful not to drop any residual dust or limescale in the water tank. It’s also essential to keep this area clean if you want good results every time!

Pour a small amount of cold water into the drip tray so that it fills up completely. Place your finger over the steam nozzle and then press one of these buttons depending on how large you’d like your foam for your latte to be – we recommend using settings 7 or 8 as they give a rich layer of foam.

Place your coffee capsules in the machine

Turn the coffee maker on. Put the Nespresso coffee pod into the machine. You should place the pods so that the handle is on top and facing you when looking at it from above. Ensure there are no outer objects between the pod holder and the coffee capsule, as this can damage your machine's pump pressure.

Make sure your milk has been poured into your cup or mug – about 1/4 from the top should be enough for a good result! Next, add 3-4 teaspoons of ground espresso into your Nespresso machine's filter holder, place it inside before screwing down to compress evenly (you must do this to get good results). Then press "lungo" or "ristretto" to make your favorite cup of coffee – if you want a single espresso, press one of the buttons.

Lift the capsule holder

it should securely lock into place by now – and remove any remaining capsules before rinsing under running water. The used pods are either recycled or composted according to regulation (where available).

Nespresso-fy your coffee

Finally, your latte is ready! Pour the milk into your coffee cup or mug before placing the foam on top. The above image shows a finished latte made using a lungo capsule and full-fat milk with 2% fat – you must use full-fat milk for best results.

Add sugar if desired

Gently add some sugar to your coffee and stir until dissolved to sweeten up your drink if you wish. A fingertip about 1cm deep should be good enough. If you need to use minimal sugar, you can always add more milk when it’s time to serve!

Enjoy the most delicious cup of espresso known to man (and woman)! The machine is now ready for its next cup of ‘Nespresso-faction.’ Be sure to clean your device regularly and correctly to optimize its performance throughout its lifespan.

Final Verdict

While I’m sure there are more inventive ways to make a coffee, the Nespresso machine makes it easy and convenient – no mess, no fuss. It’s also a great conversation starter for guests!

That is why it does tend to create a fair bit of steam while brewing, so you have to be careful when opening up the milk or coffee capsule holder so that you don’t get scalded. The machine is relatively tall, so if you have limited space on your kitchen counter, this might be something to consider.

That aside, I can confidently say this little gem will deliver consistently good results every time, which goes to show how professionally engineered the gadget is—highly recommended indeed!