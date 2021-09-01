Sezgin Mangjuka Is Scripting Success of His Clients And Various Business Owners Digitally

Emerging globally as the wonder marketer, Sezgin Mangjuka, the Founder and CEO of Kosovo-based Pixatronix, has carved out his unique place in the corporate world as a digital promoter of businesses of all kinds. This has entrepreneurs in a big way as this unique method of digital marketing is helping them gain optimum sales through conversion of trade enquiries into actual sales thus increasing the profit bottom-line of their companies.

Pixatronix helps such companies get a strong digital presence which, in turn, helps them achieve brand value of their services and products. The name of the company also is focused constantly thus enabling it to create its presence as a commercial entity in the mind of viewers of digital platforms.

Sezgin Mangjuka focuses on such companies, services and products in almost all social media platforms thus bringing them near to the thousands of people viewing such digital modes. He adopts innovative methods to project such companies, entrepreneurs, services and consumer goods.

Sezgin Mangjuka: An Influencer

In the global space of influencer marketing, Sezgin Mangjuka has made his thumping presence. In other words, he is also mentoring entrepreneurs across the world beyond the boundaries of Kosovo. He carved out this space by virtually adding a new shape to influencer marketing.

He is making the organic growth of the business of his clients through the social media platforms possible. Pixatronix, hence, has emerged as a catchword for business promotion. This marketing company is boosting sales through strategic projection of the clients.

Pixatronix is a full-service marketing company that yields results in the shortest possible time to its clients. That is one of the reasons why some celebrities across different fields find Pixatronix as the most dependable platform for their publicity.

Sezgin Mangjuka has a large number of followers on social media.

Adopting a step-wise market promotion and personality building strategy, Pixatronix is a successful brand-builder. This strategy of Sezgin Mangjuka benefited thousands of his clients. In fact, Sezgin Mangjuka had been trying to master the trick of the trade of image building since childhood.

This self-made marketer is also a life’s success story himself as he had ups and downs in his own life. This is evident from the fact that he failed in Class 10 and repeated his failure in Class 12. He practically had no money. But his father helped him financially in floating his own digital platform.

After borrowing a small amount of cash from his father, Sezgin Mangjuka ventured into the digital marketing space. He was 17 years old at that time. His venture succeeded. Here, it is important to note that Sezgin Mangjuka is a first generation entrepreneur. His success at a young age inspired others in Kosovo who too wanted to achieve success in life through their own business platforms to turn entrepreneurs.

Motto of Sezgin Mangjuka is to Serve the Clients

As a visionary, Sezgin Mangjuka aims to create an atmosphere conducive to promotion of entrepreneurship. That is why his motto is clients first: service them realistically and grow their businesses through digital platforms. This has made him a mentor to hundreds of business owners in Kosovo.

He launched Pixatronix in 2016. Due to the excellent services provided by it, Pixatronix soon turned into an independent brand of market promotion by itself. Soon its aura started spreading and today it is one of the most dependable digital marketing companies in Kosovo with its name spread all across the world.

5 Rules of Strategic Marketing Developed by Sezgin Mangjuka

Sezgin Mangjuka feels there are 5 Rules developed by him that can work wonderfully in achieving sales success to establish a company and help it move along the path of organic business growth subsequently.

These time-tested rules are

Self Confidence

As this is essential for everything in life, it is also needed in the field of business. Sezgin Mangjuka himself had failed several times in life yet he did not lose self-confidence. This led him to gain success, ultimately. Hence, he always advocates for nurturing self-confidence by the existing and future entrepreneurs.

His recipe is that a person entering into the world of business must have self-confidence, passion, great thoughts and willingness to learn from his mistakes to finally emerge as a successful business owner.

SWOT Analysis

This is a necessity. The SWOT Analysis helps an entrepreneur to realize and understand where she or he stands in the market. It is tremendously helpful in understanding where he or she has gone wrong and where his or her rival company has gone right. They can change their marketing strategy accordingly.

Identify Competitors

This is needed to know the status a company has in the highly competitive market place. The nearest competitor must be identified and their marketing strategy must be followed to understand how a new entrant in business space can promote its brand value.

This modus operandi helps a company or business house to understand how to develop alternative ways to compete with the rival by refining the products and services. In other words, it tells you the need for giving extra benefits to the customers for the services and goods provided by you.

Create Brand Value to Generate Opportunities

This is the world of brand value and hence, image projection or organic advertisement plays a major role in promoting goods or services of a company. This is the primary reason why Sezgin Mangjuka always suggests his clients to create a very good background of their companies and goods and services provided by it. The customers, we know, are greatly influenced by advertisements.

Marketing Experts Hold Key to an Entrepreneur’s Success: There are marketing experts from whom an entrepreneur can profit much. Such experts know what is what in the field of commodity or service marketing. Their experience, knowledge and modus operandi can come as very helpful for the business owners.

Conclusion

The 5-Rules of Sezgin Mangjuka really can transform the businesses radically. They can give a real-time orientation to such companies to promote their products and services. Here, the digital modes can go a long way in doing that.

In fact, everything has a rule. Such rules govern different activities in different realms. Hence, it is no wonder that the business promotion also should have some rules. Here, we find the 5-Rules developed by Sezgin Mangjuka can really work like wonders.

