Make Your Home More Secure With These 5 Tips

Home security is incredibly important. You want peace of mind knowing it is secure and you’re safe inside, or that someone isn’t going to break in while you’re away at work or on vacation.

There are many things you can do as a homeowner to make your house more secure. From tactics that can scare potential intruders away to security systems that can automatically alert the police if something happens, here are some of the best ways to secure your home.

1. Get new keys and locks

If you’ve just moved into a new home or you’ve been there for years and years, it’s likely that you don’t know where all your house keys are. Past owners may have shared keys with friends and family and never returned them, or you might have lost a key or two throughout the years.

You never know where those lost keys have ended up. They could have fallen into the wrong hands. It might be time to get new keys and locks. Changing your locks can ensure no one has a key to your home.

Getting new locks can also ensure they all work correctly. As locks age, they can wear down and become easier to break. Getting new locks can prevent them from breaking and keep your home safer.

After you’ve changed your keys, keep proper track of who has access to your home. Make a list of who you’ve given keys to and be sure to request keys back whenever someone is done with it.

2. Add lighting outside your home

Well lit doorways and windows can deter thieves from your house. It can also make your walk from the car to your front door safer, as people can’t hide in the shadows and attack you.

Adding lighting to your home, including motion detectors. Motion detectors such as one at PropertyGuardMaster.com, can ensure you have light when needed, but you don’t have annoying spotlights on outside all day and night. They can also scare potential intruders away.

Make sure the paths you walk often are well lit, but also be sure to look at other areas where intruders might hide. For example, add outdoor lighting to your front door and driveway, but if you have back doors, be sure to add a motion sensor back there as well.

3. Get an alarm system

An alarm system is one of the highest levels of security you can get for your home. It goes beyond just locking your doors or windows and sends alerts to you, or even the police, if the alarm is triggered.

Alarm systems can keep you safe when you’re asleep or away from the home. They act as a final layer of security, but work extremely well.

Alarm systems come in many different forms, particularly sound-based alarms, light-based alarms, or video cameras. Some use a combination of all three to ensure any thieves are deterred from the home, or even captured on camera so it will be easier for the police to find them.

Most alarm systems work on a code-based system, so if you’re ever locked out of your home or accidentally trigger the alarm, you can shut it off with the code. However, the alarm will continue to sound if triggered by an intruder, letting you and your neighbors know something has happened.

Alarms can also automatically let the police know that it was triggered. If your code isn’t entered after a certain period of time, police will come and check the property.

If you get an alarm system, put alerts around your home, including signs or stickers. If potential intruders know you have an alarm system, they might not risk trying to break into your home.

4. Get a lockbox

Hiding a key under a mat or rock isn’t the best way to prevent yourself from getting locked out. If you want to keep a spare key outdoors or you need to leave a key out for a friend, family member, or even a dog walker stopping by, you should do so in a more secure way.

You never know who could be watching you hide your key. That’s why it’s a good idea to put your key in a lockbox instead.

Invest in a secure, high-quality lockbox that uses a code or key to access.

5. Properly secure your valuables

While there is a lot you can do to ensure the outside of your home is secure, you should also consider how things within your home are secured. On the chance that someone gets into your home, you want to make it as difficult as possible for them to find and steal your valuable items.

Get a safe or secure box to hold any valuable items. You could also get multiple safes to store in different locations throughout your home. While it’s not realistic to keep all your valuable items in a safe, you can hide cash, passports, or other important items, like family heirlooms.

Then store your safe somewhere an intruder can’t easily find. In the back of a closet, under a bed, or tucked back far away in the basement or attic can make it difficult to locate if a thief is in your home and in a rush to get out.

You also want to consider the way you lay out your home.

Don’t put any valuable items in sight from a window or the front door. If an intruder can see inside your home and see that there are items worth stealing, they might try and break in. However, if they can’t see anything valuable, they might move on to a different home.

Conclusion

Do whatever you can to make your home as secure as possible. With motion sensors, new keys, and an alarm system, you can rest easy knowing that someone won’t be able to get into your house.