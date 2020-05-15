How to Make Your Small Apartment Pet Friendly – 2020 Guide

It’s 2020 and people just love living together with pets. Slowly but surely, every restaurant, shop, or a bar that you can find in your local area is becoming pet-friendly. As every day goes by, we have more and more campaigns and movements for awareness-raising reasons when it comes to proper animal care, sheltering and all of that, so it’s pretty safe to say that we’re finally headed in the right direction.

Whether you want to keep a cat or a dog, or even something more unique, if you don’t live in a house with a large backyard, things can be a bit tricky. We’re not saying that it’s impossible to live together with an animal, or multiple, in an apartment, but you’ll need to make some modifications to ensure the best possible experience.

Thankfully, this is exactly what we decided to talk about in today’s article, so if you are currently looking to find a solution for your small apartment, or you’re just curious to learn some more, feel free to keep on reading until the end. Let’s get started.

Add their special door

We know that some animals are tiny, and that’s what makes them cute, but imagine yourself being as tiny and having to go through a door that’s meant for a full-sized human. It might be a bit intimidating and it doesn’t feel like “your personal passage”.

Besides, a tiny animal cannot open a huge door, unless it’s already half-open, but that’s not the point of this idea. By adding a small entrance into your current door, you’re allowing your furry friend to leave or enter the area whenever they feel like it.

Not only you’re making their life easier, but you’re also relieving yourself. Why? Because you won’t have to stand up and interrupt whatever it is that you’re doing to open the door for them since they’ll be able to do it by themselves. And trust me, you’ll know when it’s time to stand up, because there will be a lot of whining or scratching, sometimes even both at the same time.

Create their place

Animals are all about marking their territory and having their place. It’s just how nature works, and you cannot go against that. Although we’re not talking about a wild specie, it’s still basically the same. Dogs like to mark their place, cats like to think that everything is theirs, and that’s how the story goes.

Well, you can relieve them from this work by spending some time and effort and creating their little spot where they can feel comfortable and fall asleep easily. Remember, animals are not like us, so they appreciate even the smallest things. You don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars on a fancy house with all sorts of equipment. Sometimes simple cardboard with a pillow inside will mean the entire world to them.

You can look up many tutorials on YouTube and find tons of creative ways to make a small shelter that won’t cost you a dime. So, feel free to do this, your pet will appreciate it. Or, if you’re feeling a bit generous, and you do want to spend some money on a great and comfortable spot for your little friend, you’re more than welcome to visit petstorezero.com and take a look at their offers.

A dedicated spot for toys

Pets love their toys, and sometimes they love them so much that they’re prepared to do a lot of shenanigans to get them. This is why you should have a small, separate spot for all of the toys in your small pet-friendly apartment.

They often like to chew and lick on these toys, so in most cases, they easily get messy, which is one of the reasons why having a dedicated spot for them is a good idea. Once again, this doesn’t have to be anything complicated, a simple box is more than enough. What matters is that they always know where to find their toy in case it’s missing, which is quite amazing compared to the other possibility, which is ripping your home apart and everything in it until they find the tennis ball or the glowing rubber bone.

Get yourself a carpet-cleaner

There’s just nothing that you can do when it comes to the fur that’s being shed throughout the entire season, so better equip your apartment with a carpet-cleaning solution. Sooner or later you’ll have to start picking up those hairs, and you’ll be quite surprised to see how much you’ll find.

This can be “easily” countered by taking your pet to the hairdresser frequently, but that’s not a possibility for every race. Some dogs or cats are just way too furry, and that’s just the way it is. You don’t have to clean your carpets every single day, but every once in a while is a good idea. Don’t let those hairs stack up to huge amounts.

Feeding spot in your apartment

Last but not least, something that everybody who keeps a pet must-have. Just like us, every animal needs to eat and drink, but they sometimes know to get very messy with it, especially if they’re tired from a walk and can’t wait to get at their favorite meal. The thing is if you let them eat and drink on your favorite white carpet, well, let’s just say that you’ll have a bad time dealing with the mess.

This is why a bit of great advice is to make the feeding spot at a place where you have tiles, such as your kitchen or even the balcony. Tiles are much easier to clean, as you can just pass them once with any cleaning item and you’re good to go.

If you decide to place their feeding spot at your balcony, remember that you’ll have to find a solution for the cold temperatures during winter. Or, you can just have it there during summer, and take it back to your kitchen when the temperatures start dropping. Don’t leave your pet out in the cold, that’s not good at all.