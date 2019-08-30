Fun and Clever Things You Can Do With a Small Apartment

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Moving or thinking of relocating to the big city, and unsure whether you can cope being confined into a small space? Take a look at the following tips, giving you some ideas on how to make the most of smaller apartment space.

Maximize space

If you’re struggling to picture how you’re going to manage in an apartment, or how you’re going to cram all of your things into such a small space, consider getting rid of, or selling the furniture/items you don’t need. Once you’ve cut some of your excess baggage, quite literally, try to keep it as organized as possible in your home, with surfaces, doorways and floor space clear.

For students looking to move away from home for the first time, try to leave as much as you can at home. Your parents might not thank you for it, but having a fresh start with a minimalist, manageable apartment can really help to clear your mind (benefitting studies massively), and often items brought from home thought about as ‘essentials’ are unnecessary, and just take up valuable space.

Go green

Most small apartments and flats will have a nice central window to let in natural light during the day, but sometimes in studios and even downstairs apartments, it can feel a bit dingy and claustrophobic. Alongside ensuring the walls are a light, inviting color, think about how you could integrate some greenery. Peace lilies are a good choice, as they are supposed to promote wellbeing by improving the quality of air in the apartment.

Get smart

Investing in smart tech can be a great way to make your space more exciting and dynamic, and it also shouldn’t take up any space! Switching out traditional lightbulbs for smart, color-changing lights is an amazing way of changing the mood without significant rearrangement, and with intuitive smartphone control on the Phillips Hue bulbs, for example, you can easily control the vibe and atmosphere of your home. Pair these up with a smart speaker, and you’ll feel like you’re living in the year 3000.

For inspiration, look towards property investment companies such as RW Invest. Many of their city-center properties (across cities such as Manchester and Liverpool) offer smart-integration such as automatic, intelligent lighting, offering investors the best chance of attracting students and young-professionals that desire high-end, luxury apartments with ease-of-access to the city.

Leave it

Think about it; you’re not actually living in a tiny, box apartment just for the fun of it (unless you are, in which case that’s absolutely fine). Many come to city-areas in search of factors such as job opportunity, culture, and inspiration, and that often comes at the expense of living space. However, it does mean that they’ve usually got a world of opportunity available outside, with restaurants, bars, and constant social events on their doorstep.

If this is the case with your living arrangement, then maybe you don’t even need to worry too much about your apartment or flat. Make your space as accommodating and efficient as it can be with regard to your daily schedule, and get out there and take life by the horns.