Heidi Lavon: Sensual International Tattoo Model Who Rocks Every Photoshoot

Tattoo Industry is massive, it has its own world incorporating tattoo artists, models, brands, communities and magazines. Models with tattoos are becoming famous, they have inked bodies, even though there is no minimum number of them required to become this model, they dominate Heidi’s skin. Today tattoos are taking a prominent role in the mainstream culture, you see a lot of celebrities, rock stars, athletes and super models getting and displaying their ink proudly. People get them for many reasons, they may want to show association with a specific group, a family or they think it looks cool. For international tattoo model Heidi Lavon getting ink was an avenue to express herself and develop her own individuality. She loved getting tattoos and modifying her body into what she perceived to be more beautiful. She never started to become this model in the first place but everything she did fall into place. We are glad that it all worked for her in the end. Heidi Lavon is one of the most prominent and engaged tattoo model in the industry today. Being busy she has to travel a lot for photoshoots, special events and conventions, you can find out where she is heading next on her Instagram where she posts status frequently for her 800,000 followers. She looks stunning and rocks every photoshoot featured in.

For Alaskan model now living near the Portland, Oregon area, it all started when one day a skateboarder asked her if he can take her picture. Heidi was 18 years old at that time, living in Phoenix Arizona and did not had many tattoos. After she moved to Portland, Oregon area, she starting modifying her body with tattoos and creating her modeling persona. She got attention of photographers, tattoo magazines, product brands, apparel and community as most of her skin covered with tattoos and as she assembles a portfolio of outstanding pictures. Heidi was very curious when she started modeling and asked many questions about the whole process of photoshoot which taught her many things. She is also well versed in the field of hair styling, photographing and writing. Heidi Lavon writes about tattoos in Skin Art magazine habitually. She can be found at cover of many major of this type of magazines.

Heidi Lavon was kind enough to share her recent photoshoot at the beach with us wearing latest articles by Relentless Betrayal, a tattoo apparel brand inspired by tattoo artwork. She can be seen wearing ‘Death is Temporary Crop $28’ left and ‘Women’s- Broken Dreams Tank $29’ right. Her body art compliment both tops warmly currently offered by Relentless.

Heidi has an energetic, candid and vigorous personality. She loves to go out and absolutely enjoy her favorite activity, shooting with her boyfriend James Ramsey. Heidi Lavon and James Ramsey are also considered the hottest tattoo couple on the social media. Recent intimidating photo shared by Heidi while on shooting range got over 12000 likes in one day.

Still today people have different reaction to the person with tattoos, many employers will not hire a person withthem. Heidi Lavon will inspire you to get tattoos, she also makes videos to help others who wish to become this model or who wish to express themselves and deal with others who do not approve. She tries to make others to understand and appreciate people with tattoos.