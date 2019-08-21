Man on Deathbed Asks Wife If She’s Ever Cheated but He Wasn’t Ready for This Response

1.2k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

She said… what?

Would you do absolutely anything for the person that you loved, even if it meant stepping into some moral grey area? This story pushes the limits of what it means to give up everything for a loved one and to dedicate yourself wholeheartedly to a marriage.

A man on his deathbed, Sam, had no idea what confessions he was in for when he asked his wife a simple question: Have you ever been unfaithful? In her response, his wife Becky redefined what it means to be faithful in the first place.

Read on to see their story.

Final Moments

A sickly man, Sam, and his loving wife Becky were married for years when he fell terminally ill. After struggling with his health for an extended amount of time, his health reached an all-time low, and it became clear that he wouldn’t be able to recover. When his hospital bed had clearly become his death bed, Sam called Becky to his side; he had one final question for her.

A Question of Trust

The question that Sam had for his wife was one that most couples have wondered about their significant other at some point in their relationship: Have you ever been unfaithful?

At first, Becky refused to answer, but her reluctance only made Sam more curious. When he asked again, she finally opened up about the truth.

An Honest Confession

To Sam’s dismay and utter heartbreak, Becky admitted that she had been unfaithful to him a total of three times during their marriage. Sam, like any loving husband, was utterly heartbroken. He pushed Becky for details, then the truth and complexity of her infidelity became more clear.

Tight Times

When Sam was 35 years old, he took the plunge and decided to start his own business. The one thing that wasn’t coming together was the money to back up his endeavors, and he couldn’t find any bank that would provide him a loan.

Then, out of the blue, the president of a local bank came by their house and entrusted Sam with the loan, no questions asked… Sam realized that it was through Becky’s love for him that things “just happened” to fall into place.

A Serious Surgery

There were still two times that Becky wasn’t faithful. Becky reminded Sam that this wasn’t the first time his health was failing; at one point, if he didn’t have a certain surgery after a heart attack, his odds of survival would be incredibly low. They had a difficult time finding a doctor willing to perform the surgery… That is, until one doctor miraculously stepped forward and volunteered.

Sam never thought he could be grateful that his wife was untrue, but there was still a third case of infidelity.

A Passion for Golf

Sam pressed Becky to tell him about the last time that she was unfaithful. At first, Becky didn’t want to tell him, but Sam could tell that there must be a reason she was holding back more about this instance than the first two.

Becky recalled a time that Sam, a passionate golfer, wanted to be president of the club. Right when she brought the subject up, Sam regretted asking.

Twenty-Six Votes Short

Once Becky brought up the golf club, Sam realized what his wife was confessing to. He knew that at one point he was 26 votes short of becoming the president… And then, out of the blue, everything fell into place, and he won the position. As Becky recounted this, Sam understood one thing: that he probably never should have asked in the first place.

Ignorance is Bliss

Although Sam eventually learned the truth of what his wife did for him, he may have been better off never asking to begin with. Sometimes in trusting relationships, leaving some thing unsaid is just as important as putting everything on the table.

Left Unsaid

Sam and Becky’s relationship brings up questions of love and infidelity. Check out the full story here.

Original by Sunny