Mark Wahlberg is Sexier Than Ever on a Beach in Barbados

Mark Wahlberg went out to refresh and relax during the holiday season, and he decided to go to Barbados to have some fun. The Oscar-nominated actor showed off his incredible body on the beach to the amusement of the visitors, and no one could ever think or say, judging by his body, that he is currently 48 years old.

On Saturday or more accurately, on December 28, the actor hit the beach with his wife Rhea, who was also seen enjoying the sun and their vacation. The Wahlberg family also had a Christmas card this year. Their four children were featured, and the family was posing in a pool. Rhea and Mark Wahlberg share four children. Ella is their oldest child, and she is sixteen years old at the moment. Michael is thirteen, their third child Brendan is eleven, and their youngest one, Grace, celebrated her ninth birthday this year.

The Oscar-nominated actor recently revealed his figure after he worked out on a special regime for six months straight. He captioned the photo he posted on his Instagram account with, “Six months of performance inspired nutrition Aquahydrate And F45 training!! Clean eating. Inspired to be better team training / life changing🙏❤️🙏.”

He looks impressive, and the plan most definitely worked out, which was seen on the beach in Barbados. The actor has a new project coming. He is currently working on producing The Six Billion Dollar Man, which is inspired by the TV show that aired during the 70s. The TV show is also titled The Six Billion Dollar Man, but at the moment, we do not hold any additional information about this project. We believe that Wahlberg or somebody else involved in the production will soon reveal some more details about the whole project, in which Wahlberg will also have a role. Until then, let us enjoy his fantastic body and the holiday season.