Mark Wright and His Christmas Drama With His Wife

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan are married since 2015, and recently, Mark Wright revealed a Christmas drama that happened last year, and how he had to beg to his wife to forgive him.

During his interview on the Heart Radio show, Wright shared how he decided to ditch the Christmas tradition he had with Michelle Keegan. Instead of watching movies with his beloved, Wright went out drinking.

Wright shared, “My wife’s family are from the north, and I’m from the south so we have to switch it up but once, a couple of years ago, her mum and her stepdad came down, right, and this year we are having all of them, and this is why I’m scared – because when it happened a couple of years ago with just two of them, we broke the family tradition, and it was my fault.”

He further continued, “My wife’s family tradition are getting in pajamas, sitting in front of the TV, watching a Christmas film and having a bit table, which if you don’t understand what that means it’s like sausage rolls, prawns, chicken nuggets and kind having picky bits whilst you’re watching a film, very cute night but I’m used to going out clubbing on Christmas Eve.”

The presenter explained the drama, “There’s a pub right next to mine and my wife’s house. All my mates go in there. All my family go in there. Everyone from the village. The Christmas tunes are on. Me and her stepdad are in the pub a couple of years ago, having a few beers, get a bit carried away and forget about the bits table. To punish us, they didn’t text us to hurry up to tell us it was ready they expected us to know. ”

Afterward, they all ended up in trouble. “So what we did, we went home a bit too late, walked in, faces like thunder, food was cold. And I mean they were livid. There was no coming back, I was like, “oh no I’ve ruined their family tradition” her stepdad’s never been in trouble on Christmas Eve, but I also love Christmas Eve so much with the drinks that I’m not gonna refuse going down the pub this year.”

The former footballer further talked about Christmas Eve, “So family, from Michelle’s side, if you think I’m having a bits table and watching a film, great. I’ll do it later. But I’m going down the pub first, and if I’m late, I’m pre apologizing coz let me tell you, that last Christmas Eve I had to do a lot of groveling, but by the time Santa come, she was smiling again. Luckily!”