Kylie Jenner Reaction to Tyga’s Song at Diddy’s Birthday for His Twins

D’Lila Star and Jessie James celebrated their birthday on December 13. They are Diddy’s twin daughters, and around the invited guests was Kylie Jenner. French Montana and Kylie Jenner were seen talking and having a good time amongst all the invited friends who were around dancing and celebrating the twin’s birthday.

There is a video swirling around when Tyga’s song came to play at the party. The cosmetics mogul was taking a selfie with a guest at the party when the song “Ayy Macarena” from her ex-boyfriend started. Jenner didn’t react in a normal way, and she didn’t even want to dance to the song, as seen on the video, she then said something into the guest’s ear. It isn’t clear what she said, but we can assume that it was something about the song, and she seemed very uncomfortable.

During the song, Jenner was saved by many party guests, as they all took photos with the cosmetics mogul. Jenner didn’t mind it, and she posed her life away while her ex’s song played in the background.

Tyga and Kylie Jenner seem like distant history now. The two began their relationship back in 2014, and after three years of dating, they decided to end things between them in 2017. Jenner later started dating Travis Scott, with whom she has a daughter Stormi. Stormi is one-year-old now, and despite the fact that Scott and Jenner aren’t together anymore, they are still on good terms and are seen spending time together. Tyga, on the other hand, is dating a model named Ana Boaretto, and many are comparing Boareto to Jenner as she looks like the spitting image of the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently attended a support event for Justin Bieber, and his new song Love Yourself. She was seen chatting with her friend Jaden Smith, and everyone present was having a lot of fun at the event.