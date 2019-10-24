Massage Therapist Reveals What The Human Body Really Looks Like Naked

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Nobody, not even Miranda Kerr or Gisele Bundchen, loves every single inch of what their body looks like naked. Why is that?

The saddest thing in the world is that we all get our ideas about what the naked human form “should” look like from Photoshopped, expertly lit, heavily made-up images that aren’t even close to real. And then when we’re confronted with the real thing — the cellulite, the sags, the ashiness — we are taught to believe it looks ugly.

Enter Dale Favier, a Portland, Oregon-based massage therapist. He has seen a hell of a lot of naked bodies (or body parts, anyway) in his many years of giving massage therapy. And he would like us to know a thing or two about what people really look like naked.

Here’s what Favier had to say in a blog post he wrote:

“[N]obody looks like the people in magazines or movies. Not even models. Nobody. Lean people have a kind of rawboned, unfinished look about them that is very appealing. But they don’t have plump round breasts and plump round asses. You have plump round breasts and a plump round ass, you have a plump round belly and plump round thighs as well. That’s how it works. (And that’s very appealing too.)

“Woman have cellulite. All of them. It’s dimply and cute. It’s not a defect. It’s not a health problem. It’s the natural consequence of not consisting of photoshopped pixels, and not having emerged from an airbrush.”

“Men have silly buttocks.”

“Adults sag. It doesn’t matter how fit they are. Every decade, an adult sags a little more. All of the tissue hangs a little looser. They wrinkle, too.”

But I particularly loved Favier’s final point, an observation we would all do well to remember: “Everybody on a massage table is beautiful. There are really no exceptions to this rule.”

Original by Jessica Wakeman