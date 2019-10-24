Take Me There: I Want To Live In A Cave House

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

You’re probably not going to get a great cell phone reception, but who cares? You live in a house carved out of the side of a mountain. Is there anything cooler than that? This pic of The Yunak Evleri Cave Hotel in Cappadocia, Turkey, which is high on my list of Places I Need To Go To Right Now. But there are plenty of other places where people made their houses out of the sides of the mountains. When I was in Fez, Morocco, you could see the remnants of former cave homes carved into the sides of the mountains outside the Medina. France, Italy, China — and yes, even Arizona — also boast cave-dwelling opportunities, so what are you waiting for?

Original by: