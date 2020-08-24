Your Maternity Clothes Kit: 5 Essential Items You Must Have!

Getting pregnant is undoubtedly the most beautiful feeling a woman experiences in her life. The whole idea of a tiny human being nurturing in your womb is priceless. Your body begins to undergo physical and mental changes the moment you are expecting, nine months is a pretty long time, and this journey can be an overwhelming experience for women. To make this long period a more comfortable one, women go for yoga and meditation classes and build maternity wardrobes for themselves.

Many women try and use their pre-pregnancy clothes during the first trimester of their pregnancy, but as time passes, comfortable maternity wear becomes a necessity for them. After all, you don’t want to feel uneasy in tight clothes when your baby bump grows. This doesn’t mean that you have to drape yards of shapeless cloth; instead, you just have to make sure that your clothes are not uncomfortable because tight clothes can cause indigestion and heartburn. If you cannot breathe properly due to the clothes you wear, it can also increase the chances of you getting a yeast infection.

Dressing up your pregnant body can be extremely challenging because finding the right maternity wear that feels really you is hard. If you are expecting and have no clue about maternity style and can’t decide what to buy, then you have come to the right place.

In this blog, I will tell you about 5 essential items that you must have in your maternity clothes kit to make this whole nine-month stretch easy for you. Have a look:

1. Maternity Leggings: You will surely feel very comfortable if you wear a pair of maternity leggings during your pregnancy. You can easily team them up with a cute top or even a cotton kurta. Buy a good quality one which will last long. These leggings are so comfy that you can wear them all day long but even sleep at night wearing them. Just make sure the leggings have good support for your bump. They should neither be too tight nor too loose; just fit right. You can get them in hues of white, black and blue and you will be sorted for the next nine months. You can check out the comfy maternity leggings by The Mom Store. They are supposed to be good.

2. Maternity Jeans: If you are a denim lover and want to continue wearing jeans even during pregnancy, get yourself a maternity pair. From skinny jeans to boyfriend to flare denim, you can quickly get them all from shopping websites or offline stores. You need to try them to find out which would look beautiful on your newfound curve and, of course, which one would be comfortable. Here also, you need to make sure the band of your maternity jeans fits appropriately on your baby bump. You can wear your maternity jeans with a trendy top or even with a t-shirt. Even kurta and jeans look smart and are also very comfortable. You can glam up your entire look by adding cute accessories like a shiny belt or a stylish neckpiece.

3. Crossover shirt: Expecting women generally do not buy shirts because they feel it won’t fit them in the coming months. I would suggest that instead of buying a normal shirt, you can invest in a crossover shirt that will not only be useful during your pregnancy but can later be used as a nursing top. Many shopping websites offer beautiful crossover maternity shirts. I would suggest you pick up a size bigger than your current size so that you can use it throughout your pregnancy with ease.

4. Poncho or nursing shawl: A layered drape-able piece of clothing; poncho is something you must have in your maternity clothes kit. Apart from being incredible maternity wear, you can also use it as a nursing shawl after your little one arrives. A poncho will slip over your head quickly and cover your front, side, and back, thus offering slip-free coverage to feed your little munchkin. Some babies nurse much better when their mom uses a poncho because they are not distracted by sounds and sights around them. I have seen many new moms also using nursing shawl as a stroller blanket. No wonder poncho is an excellent buy for expecting women.

5. Maternity dress: Lastly, you should also consider purchasing a beautiful maternity dress for your pregnancy wardrobe. Make sure the clothing you buy has belly-flattering qualities. The fabric of the dress should be of excellent quality so that it doesn’t become see-through after stretching out. Go for a midi dress or something which is knee-length because the hemline would creep up when your belly grows. A maxi dress is also something you can consider for your maternity clothes kit. It will surely make you feel as well as look less frumpy as your silhouette changes. You can team up your maxi dress with a denim jacket and sneakers for a casual lunch with your friends or pair it with a leather jacket and flats for a night out. Your maternity dress will really come handy during your maternity shoot. Just add some nice props, and your pictures will come out really well.

I am sure after going through this blog, and you will be able to build a classy and stylish maternity wardrobe. Remember, you do not have to spend a bomb on your maternity clothes. Just get the above noted essential clothes, and you can use accessories to glam up your entire look. Apart from physical changes, you will also experience many emotional and mental changes during your pregnancy, and trust me, and it is a good thing. You just need to embrace whatever you experience during this period and take good care of your body. Wishing you a happy and smooth pregnancy.