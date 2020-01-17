Meghan Markle’s Father Thomas Will Testify Against Her in Court

We are all quite well familiar with the Megxit and the fact that Meghan Markle is on the constant target of the press, who writes all sorts of outlandish lies. However, now she has to face her father, who will most likely witness against her on the court.

Now, it is reasonable to ask why poor Meghan deserved all this, and regardless of the answer, no one should face his or her father on the court on such terms. The personal issues, especially related to the family, are tricky things, that no one can understand well unless it has lived it. Well, it seems like Meghan Markle will experience it, and we all know that the whole world will experience it with her, too, as it will be announced in every newspaper in the world.

However, Meghan’s family story, before the royal one, was full of separation and hatred. Like her father, Thomas Markle and his children Samantha and Thomas Jr. used every opportunity to shame Meghan publically and speak contrary about Suits. Now they will even find themselves in court.

Although Meghan tried to hide that she doesn’t have good relations with her father, it became suspicious after he didn’t want to participate in her royal wedding. No matter the glorious occasion, and the fact she is marrying a Prince, we believe that Meghan was sad for not having her father to escort her to the aisle, but Prince Charles to walk her instead.

Like that was not enough, Thomas Markle published the letter that was sent from his daughter, Meghan. Recently, a handwritten note arrived at him, in which his daughter is putting her hearth off, asking him why he did all these things, and stating how he broke her heart for not showing to her wedding. The letter came to the public shortly after it leaked, as several media houses published it, caring only for their publicity and nothing more.

However, Prince Harry stated that there would be legal actions taken against Mail, due to the letter publishing. On the other side of the Ocean, Thomas joined with the Associated Newspapers and Mail, to offer evidence against Meghan and Prince Harry in court.

After such a series of unfortunate events, it is no wonder why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to step out of their royal duties and retreat for a while to be alone with their son Archie.