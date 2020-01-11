Why Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Stepping Away From the Royal Family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stated recently how they want to retire as “senior members” of the royal family so that they can become financially independent. This shook the whole world, and everyone wants to know the real reason behind this decision.

On their Instagram account, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle posted, “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

However, people are convinced that the real reason why they are retiring is that Queen Elizabeth II can’t stand the young couple. The British believe that the Queen is mad because they are spending too much money on their lawsuits with the tabloid, while others think that the reason is that Meghan Markle’s feud with Kate Middleton can’t be hidden anymore. The real reason is still unknown, and for now, we will have to believe the Sussex family and respect their wishes.