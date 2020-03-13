Melania Breaks Silence on Coronavirus, and Netizens are in Shock!

Melania Trump has been criticized recently for not talking about the deadly coronavirus in her recent appearances. Now, she has posted a tweet, but the fans aren’t appreciating it.

The public criticized the First Lady when she gave a speech at the National Parent-Teacher Association conference in which she did not mention the virus, even though over 600 schools across the US are closed. However, she has finally decided to talk about the virus that is causing countless problems.

Even though her husband, US President Donald Trump, tweets updates regularly from his Twitter account, Melania stayed quiet about the issue.

Yesterday, she shared the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) website and offered a positive message to her fans.

She wrote: “Our great country is fighting hard against the #Coronavirus.

“This nation is strong & ready & we will overcome.

“Please take action to prevent further spread. Visit http://cdc.gov for updated health info & updates.”

However, the fans are outraged with Melania and her husband’s approach over COVID-19.

One of the users responded: “If you care at all about the well being of the people your husband serves.

“Then tell him we need more testing for the virus. Eight tests conducted by CDC in one day is not enough.

“We need accurate testing. Be your best, and do what is right. Demand covid-19 tests be made available now.”

Another user added: “Your husband’s COMPLETE INCOMPETENCE is making this even more of a disaster. You aren’t helping.”