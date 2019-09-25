Men and Women Hairstyle Trends in 2019

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Hairstyle trends are constantly changing and evolving. The effects of a hairstyle are so significant that it tops every piece of wardrobe you own. It’s 2019 and trends for both men and women are here. Not to dwell too much on it, let’s get started with the most popular ones yet.

Men Hairstyle Trend 1: The Texture Crop

The nineties and noughties have been given poor reputation by fringe men haircuts. However, this year we’ve seen a rise in the fringe front – in the form of the textured crop. This cut is neither scarily precise nor antisocial, but simply flattering for most guys out there.

The style of this cut has messy cropped cuts that work best for thick hairs. It’s best for those that can’t keep their hair in one place because it involves little to maintenance.

Women Hairstyle Trend 1: Curly Bangs

Curly Bangs are returning in 2019 with a “bang” – no pun intended. Simply put, take a stroll down Hollywood Boulevard and you’ll instantly notice bangs – bangs everywhere! Stylists absolutely love the return of the bangs, simply for the fact that they can be cut to be soft, strong, and chic, or they can be short and edgy. Simply said, bangs can be experimented on, and can come in all shapes and sizes, textures and styles.

Men Hairstyle Trend 2: The Undercut Quiff

The quiff is a trend that started a few years ago. But as time goes on, the quaff has started to deviate from its original form. Nowadays, we see the undercut quaff as the prime runner for the most-popular-quiff-out-there. This trend works perfectly with a fully grown beard, according to ringmyfashion, but we’re not discriminating so everyone is welcomed to it. The undercut quaff, just like any quaff, requires a lot of styling and maintaining. So if you do decide to go for this cut, make sure you do your research on proper styling and hair products that will accommodate it.

Women Hairstyle Trend 2: Blunt Bob

Bobs are anything but new, but the rise in popularity with celebrities makes this hairstyle super trendy. You could’ve been already wearing this trend, so you can safely make it known out there that you had it before it was cool. Shorties are in, and shorter is definitely in with women hairstyles this 2019. For the perfect blunt bob, a messy one is super trendy and super attractive. So to make it a statement, make sure you get a cut that’s a bit messier.

Men Hairstyle Trend 3: The Tapered High & Tight

Staying on the subject of short hairs, a tapered high & tight is one cut that requires no styling what so ever. Simple in nature, this cut is a sleeker version of the basic short back and sides. Very popular amongst men in 2019, this cut is traditionally sharper and longer on texture on the top. However, most barbers style it differently, so make sure you talk to your barber to get the best one that suits you most.

Women Hairstyle Trends 3: ‘70s Shag

Texture lobs are yet another thing that’s IN this 2019. The first on to ask for a short, shaggy cut, this year is Hailey Baldwin Bieber. For the optimal ’70s Shag, make sure to ask your stylist for a lot of movement and texture, especially towards the end of the fringes. As with any women’s hairstyle, the use of products is inevitable with the ‘70s Shag. Hair spray and moisture will be your best friend, so make sure to do some research on the best products that will compliment your hairstyle.