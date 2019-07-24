The hottest men’s hair trends in 2019

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Women and men alike need to refresh their haircuts every now and then. Looking your best will make you feel better and good-looking hair can do so much for our self-esteem. Some prefer to keep it long and messy maintaining that grungy, surfer look, while others like it short, clean-cut, stylized, and trendy. For a while, messy buns were all the rage among young men, but now, there are new styles entering the ring. Trends are evolving rapidly and it’s sometimes hard to keep up which is why made this guide for everyone who likes to stay on top of trends.

Short, shaggy, I-woke-up-like-this look

This trend is huge now and it’s been huge in the past. The messy, medium-long hair on men is always sexy. It can be tied in an adorable, little bun, or you can just tuck it behind your ears. This works perfectly for all types of hair, curly or straight. Of course, it isn’t just about waking up and doing the best you can by finger-combing your hair. This takes some effort as well in order to always look good. You can use a mousse to give your hair a bit more volume and, on special occasions, you can use a bit of gel to stylize the hair to match the formality of the event.

Long and textured

This is my personal favorite. It’s not just for surfers and rockers anymore, it’s for everyone. The ‘70s were the perfect time to be a man rocking long hair. Luckily, the trend stuck around for several more decades and here we are, in 2019, drooling over long-haired guys who occasionally, casually flick their hair on one side.

In order to keep it fresh and rebellious, you need it to be cut in discreet layers. Layers are extremely important! Some texturizing cream or mousse will add a bit of volume to your hair and some cream for curly hair will control your curls and stop them from being too frizzy.

“Buzz” is the buzzword of 2019

The buzz cut and the buzz crew are still going strong. You know what I’m talking about. Short on the side and long on the top. Of course, there are numerous different variations of this style, but they all follow the same idea. Buzz crew is just slightly longer than a buzz cut, and it only needs occasional trimming. Unlike buzz cut, buzz crew will keep looking good even when it starts growing out.

The not-so-dreadful dreads

Even though longer, messy dreads are no longer hot anymore, short dreads combined with undercut are pretty popular now. Dreading hair is a time-consuming, difficult process, so you have to be prepared to sit in a chair for a long time. Also, from time to time, you need to visit your stylist in order to keep the dreads looking clean and elegant. The problem with the dreads is that if you miss the appointment with your hairstylist, you’re risking looking, well, dread-ful. This isn’t such as low-maintenance hairstyle as many assume.