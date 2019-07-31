Men Created a List of All the Things That Makes a Woman “Cool” and You Need to Brace Yourself

1.4k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

OMG, can’t believe guys think like this

We all know it’s true: Guys are hard to read. It can often seem impossible to tell what’s on their minds and even more difficult to know whether or not they’re interested. Even though girls can spend endless time worrying about what guys will think is cool, it turns out that what makes them interested in a woman can be pretty random—and weird. Check out what this male Redditors had to say…

She stands up for herself

A young woman at my job stopped what she was doing and walked right up to the guy talking s*** about her and said to him “if you have something to say to me, say it to ME. Stop talking to everyone else here, that does no good.”

He didn’t know what to do or say. He’s a bitch anyway so I laughed at him. I want to date her now… She’s an A+ in my book (iam1self)

She has a life

Had her own life, her own interests, passions and hobbies (she has mad sewing skills and makes her own clothing! How cool is that?), tried new things to do and cook or bake.

Those three things made her MUCH more different and cooler from the majority of women I know. Especially the “tries new things” part. Binging a series in two days, going to university or making cupcakes isn’t something that is going to impress me a lot. (landdoctor)

She knows her way around a toolbox

My wife can hotwire a tractor. (duho7761)

She doesn’t care

Not worry if she was being cool or not. Indifference is very cold. (raiden_the_conquerer)

She wants to learn

I knew a girl who learned American Sign Language just because she wanted to learn something new. (liveerasnettim)

She wants a peek

I made I joke on Facebook about randomly snapchatting my d*** to everyone one I’m snapchat friends with. (I make a lot of d*** pic jokes)

And she snapped me asking why she didn’t get one (natephant)

She knows her stuff

Started talking to me about technological advancements being made in various fields of science and actually knew what she was talking about. Not just cause she saw a 30 second video about it on buzzfeed or something. (Squillimy)

