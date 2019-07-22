Men Reveal the Secret Spots They Like to Be Touched While Kissing

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Guys like to get super sensual too

Making out can be so much fun, and it can be a perfect precursor to a night of extreme passion. You may think that you’re great at it, but according to dudes, you could be doing better. Your lips are just fine, but they’d love for you to take your hands on a trip around their body while you’re doing it. Blogger Rebecca Jane Stokes set out to find just where dudes couldn’t resist being touched when they were playing “tonsil hockey” with their lady. Their answers did not disappoint.

Being Appreciated

“The girl I was seeing last summer was the best kisser I have yet to meet. Don’t think it was because of her technique, but the way she stroked my face when we made out. As lame as it sounds but it made me feel appreciated and loved/liked more than any tongue action could.”

Beating Around the Bush

“That soft touch on the chest is awesome. Playing with hair, arms around neck, touch the cheek are all good. For hotter action, I’d like butt and a gentle stroke up my belly and to my waist and down to the hips. It’s like feeling your way around before going to the penis; foreplay.”

The Top Half

“Touching my face, running fingers through my hair, running your hands anywhere on my body but arms, shoulders and back are great… pulling me closer to you and even a light scratching on the back.”

Let us know in the comments and SHARE this story!

Original by Emily Hingle