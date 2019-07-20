Men Explain the Most Mindblowing BJ They EVER Received

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Tips for the tip

One of my favorite comedians, Chris Rock, said there are three types of women when it comes to giving head:

1. Those who don’t

2. Women who give you just enough to shut you up

3. The woman who likes nothing better than to suck a D

These first person stories of guys getting the best oral of the their life probably come from that last type of woman. I’m a giver, so I am the latter type of lady. For me, being a short weakling, the feeling of having that much physical control over a man is an adrenaline rush. Or maybe some #3’s are competitive and want that Best BJ Ever title under their belt. Or maybe you give fantastic ones to get something in return. Suffice it to say, there’s a lot of reasons why someone would want to be champ at sucking it.

And if you’re not a #3 type of person? Well maybe you can learn some pointers if you want to achieve pro status. Be warned, these stories just might get you worked up.

Silky Smooth

She used a silk scarf to stroke my shaft while the tip of her tongue flickered around the head.

She would slowly integrate some full lip sucking of the tip as I became increasingly excited. She would use more saliva until she was ready to take all of me in. She would slowly swallow my entire cock, moving the silk scarf from my shaft to my balls as she lowered. Then, rubbing my balls with the scarf, she went to town with just the right variation of deep throat, licking and sucking.

Both sides of her head were also shaved, so the sides of her head in my hands was also part of the sensation. (Magnus Sullivan via YourTango

Edging

She was a friend with benefits who gave amazing head to begin with (couldn’t tell you what she did that other girls didn’t, she was just amazing). But one day she just really got into it. She liked playing with my asshole too, which I enjoy. And she’d just bought a brand new Hitachi Magic Wand, with some of the attachments.

So she started sucking me really slow and teasing and building, with a little vibrator in my ass. When I was ready to cum, she pulled off and got out the Hitachi, and started running it slowly all over my nether regions, combined with a little action from her mouth. She’d roll it over my cock while she sucked on my balls, or press it to my perineum while she licked up and down the shaft, lightly. I was in heaven, and she wouldn’t let me cum.

At this point, she’s been at it for a good half hour, constantly edging me, bringing me almost to orgasm, then backing off. Then she got out the curved g-spot/prostate head (the one that kinda looks like a Lego version of Gonzo from the Muppets). Lubed it up, slid it into my ass, with the extender nestled comfortably against my prostate, chugging away on low. At this point I was almost beyond ability to cum; like I’d reached this near-tantric state that was nearly better than orgasm, and she didn’t even HAVE to edge me. She worshiped my cock for what seemed like decades, but was in all actuality about another half hour. I know at some point she kicked the Hitachi on high.

I do this thing when I have a good orgasm from a blowjob, where I involuntarily squeeze my legs together. This usually winds up being around my partner, and the harder the orgasm, the harder the squeeze. When I finally came, I nearly crushed her, I squeezed so hard. The orgasm lasted a full 30 seconds, and she told me I came so much, she had to swallow twice.

I’ve never cum like that before, and I’ve never cum like that since. I laid there for half an hour, unable to move my legs (they were like jello), twitching and smiling, in this state of euphoric bliss.

She still brags about that to this day. (TomPalmer1979)

Taint what it used to be

She pushed on my perineum right before I came.

Most men will not turn down a good (or bad) blow job. But there have been blow jobs here and there that have stood out amongst the others.

Years ago, I got one that should have received an award. This woman was not only amazing with her tongue technique and had no gag reflex, she also knew something about pushing on my perineum right before I came.

So many blow jobs and that push on the hidden gem between my balls and ass was a first. She told me she could make it even better. No way, I thought. She ordered me something called an Aneros prostate massager. I’m a straight male and wasn’t quite sure about having anything stuck up my ass, no matter how small. She assured me it wasn’t going to be “stuck up my ass.” After the blow job I was already receiving from her, how could I say no?

So she began real slow, allowing her saliva to build up to sneak the massager in. And it worked. Before I knew it, she was throwing all her tricks into this blow job, along with a little jiggle of the Aneros toy here and there, until I came so hard and so long that I felt like I was having more than one orgasm. I’m ruined, I thought.

That was the most amazing blow job ever. How will any woman ever top that? I guess she’ll need practice. You can always practice on me, or any other guy. Like I said before, we won’t turn down a girl who wants to go down. (Joe J. via YourTango)

Eat Up

She made me feel like she desired my cock and devoured it like candy.

I’m effectively keeping amazing memories of some blow jobs. The girl really made me feel like she desired my cock so much, and was devouring it like a candy. My pleasure came from the fact that I could see that the girl really enjoyed it and wanted it.

Then comes the technique…

I like when the girl also licks my balls and my ass. I personally prefer when a girl does deep throating. I love when she enjoys swallowing my [semen] or having it on her face… it’s the pleasure to see how much the woman is ready to give to you and to pleasure you. (anonymous via YourTango)

Wonder Wife

The best head I’ve ever gotten continues to be from my wife. A lot of women tend to feel the pressure to concentrate so hard while they’re giving oral. That kind of tends to make both people feel isolated.

When I met my wife, she wasn’t self-conscious in allowing me to play with her [clitoris] or even 69 while she went to town. Reciprocation is big for me, because I want her to enjoy every minute, too. (Jacob P. via YourTango)

Like a Porno

The secret to a good blow job (for me, anyways) is to want my cock in your mouth, need it in your mouth. Act like my cock is the last dick on Earth and worship the head and shaft with your mouth and tongue. Add a little slutty dirty talk, tell me how perfect my dick is, and how good it feels in your mouth, and how wet you get when you think about sucking it. Now add a dash of eye contact (bonus points if you have light colored eyes, weakness of mine) and you almost got it perfect.

Then, act like you need my cum to survive. Like if you don’t have it on your hands and face and in your mouth, that you will die. Make the finish messy, sloppy, and slutty. Make sure I see that you are enjoying my orgasm. Then, when I’m all finished, make the clean up take seconds, and lick all of my cum off of your hand, my dick, your lips, and my abs, but leave the cum on your face. Ask me if I like my cum all over your pretty face. As soon as I start to talk, give my cock a quick lick or suck, making it hard for me to even form coherent words, let alone sentences.

Give me a wink, and a kiss on the lips, and go get ready, because it’s your turn next. (oh_my_jesus)

Let’s go for a midnight stroll…

My most memorable one was due to location and circumstances: I was standing up, at night, in an empty park (in a gazebo, so there was some privacy) — and my gf just sprung it on me.

I had no time to prepare or anticipate: My task was simply to stand still and accept this wonderful surprise gift. My gf’s confidence and generosity here were glorious to me. It was easily the most intimate thing we had done up till that time. It definitely brought us much closer together, very quickly.

Speaking more generally — I might be unusual, but I like having my cock sucked without any thought to whether I’m going to cum or not. Because sometimes I don’t reach orgasm, and I don’t want my partner to spend a single moment wondering about that.

I just want to feel her lips slipping around me. Taking me in, slipping up and down my shaft. Her tongue playing around my head, her slick velvety mouth swirling around me. Hearing her soft sucking sounds, a murmur now and then. Softness. Gentleness. Tenderness.

I just love the sensations of having my cock sucked. I love to savor them slowly.

So I don’t really care whether any particular goal gets reached. I just like to revel in that loving physical attention. It’s so generous of my partner to do that. And it feels so luxurious to me. (skahammer)

Marriage Material

My GF and I were supposed to go buy gifts for christmas to our families last Sunday, but I was about to catch a cold a few days earlier and on Saturday I drank a bit too much, yelled a bit too much (music was loud as fuck) and it was a chilly night but I was sweating from all the dancing and was uncovered, so, unsurprisingly, I got a terrible cold and a sore as fuck throat.

Sunday morning, I called my GF, told her that I was feeling very shitty and that I’d rather just stay in bed. Then she said it was ok, that she saw it coming and that she’d just help around her house.

A few hours later she came over, brought delicious chicken soup, brought a couple of movies, my favorite snacks. She’s a doctor and brought her instruments and checked me, gave me some medicine, prepared tea with honey.

So I felt incredibly good and so very loved when she surprised me with all those details, then we were just cuddling watching a movie and we were making out (she didn’t care if she caught the cold as well) and then it got sexier and sexier and then she just went full dominant mode, pinned me down and stripped me completely, then she just started to do it, as she always do, but a bit more slowly, more tender. I love when she uses her tongue to lick it, I prefer it in favor of when she puts me in her mouth.

She went for it for a pretty long time, when she thought I was about to come, she stopped and went up and started to kiss my neck and ears (this makes me insane), then after a bit she went down again and kept repeating for quite a bit. Then she started to doing it faster and faster, my brains were about to explode from all the build up, I my body just started to twist and just I could not hold it for any longer and I came inside her mouth, she swallowed the whole thing, then I had a bit of residual and licked it off as well, my eyes were rolled backwards, I could not speak, I was breathing heavily. She then looked at me with this smile of hers that’s impossible to describe…

I think I’ll put a ring on her. (camalus1)

Road Head

The best head I ever had was during a road trip from New Jersey to Florida. I had just flown up to New Jersey to bring my girlfriend back down to Florida to live with me.

The feeling of being so incredibly in love, knowing you’re going to spend the rest of your life with someone, brings a level of excitement to the table. That excitement, paired with perpetual lust, led to a fabulous blowjob — or “road head” — somewhere on 95-S in Virginia. I think it was also great because a trucker saw us honked his horn!” (anonymous via YourTango)

Need more tips? Check out the Reddit thread and YourTango for more.

