Men Share Their Brutally Honest Thoughts When Going Down On A Woman For the First Time

Traveling downtown can be difficult to navigate.

Going down on a guy for the first time is a little intimidating. If you watched any adult films though, you know that it’s pretty much really easy. (The only rule is that there is no teeth involved in the act.) Of course, it takes a lot of oral to become a queen of it, especially if you take cues from the guy.

For cunnulingus, though, it’s a lot trickier. Some prefer clitoral stimulation, some like being teased around the lips, while others like it to be balls-to-the-wall. It’s not something you can really pick-up from XXX movies because you can barely see what’s going on. So most guys are going in blind for the initial time.

Learn from these Redditers. They have no issues telling the world about their awkward, bumbling first time eating a girl out.

Communication

Not too bad. Luckily she was vocal about how she wanted it, rather than let me fumble around or not do it in ways she preferred.

Note to women, let it be known how you like it; it’s a big help to us and you. (Dr_11)

Jokes

Was nervous, so I looked up at her before I even started and tried to make a joke. So i said to her “oh…so you want the nom noms?”

She lost it, pulled up her pants and noped. Never let me try again, as she would remember me saying that and would nope out.

Have never had the chance to even try again after….and that was almost 5 years ago.. (Zack4568)

Mouth Viagra?

My tongue ran out of stamina fairly quickly. I was not prepared for it. (Daimo)

Original by Chewy Boese