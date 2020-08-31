Mesothelioma Prevention – How to Prevent Asbestos Cancer

Is mesothelium preventable? It is a very common question and the answer is yes, if you are aware and cautious about asbestos presence around you, you can easily prevent Mesothelioma. Asbestos is still present in places we live and work at and you should make sure to get Asbestos Testing and Removal done from a renowned company like Asbestos Pros.

Until the 1970’s Asbestos was commonly used in many building materials, so the chances are if your home or workplace was constructed before 1980 it still contains Asbestos.

For decades companies hid the health risk of asbestos exposure and common people had no idea that it can lead to serious health implications. It was only after the Occupational Safety and Health Organization drafted regulations for the protection of workers from asbestos that the general public became more aware of it.

Mesothelioma

Asbestos exposure does not result in immediate disease; it can take a person anywhere between 15 to 50 years after initial exposure to develop mesothelium or other forms of cancer-related to its exposure.

Pain in the side of the chest or lower back, shortness of breath, cough, trouble swallowing, hoarseness, swelling on the face, or arms are some of the most common symptoms of Mesothelium.

If you fear possible asbestos exposure you should keep track of your health and look for these symptoms. If you track any new symptom you should immediately talk to your doctor.

Follow Up Tests and Diet

A blood test called MESOMARK was approved by the FDA that can detect mesothelium before symptoms appear. You should consult your doctor regarding this test. It’s better to get it done so that you can prevent this disease. You need to maintain a very healthy diet as well. Diet can play a very vital role in preventing any form of cancer occurring as a result of asbestos exposure. A well all-rounded diet that contains fruits, vegetables and whole-grain foods can lower the risk for cancer.

Despite all the remedies and precautions, you should keep in constant touch with your doctor regarding the regular medical test. People exposed to asbestos can be monitored via various tests like X-ray or pulmonary tests that can detect how well your lungs are functioning. You should consult your doctor about how frequently you should be tested for symptoms of Mesothelium.

How to prevent Mesothelioma

The best way is to stay clear of any material that might contain asbestos because even a minor disturbance can release dust containing asbestos fibers. If you have any doubts that your home or workplace might contain asbestos, we recommend you contact a professional asbestos removal company for testing and removal of asbestos-containing materials.

Exposure to Asbestos

In today’s time, a lot of people are aware of the health risks posed by its exposure but we are still unaware of proper procedures one should follow while dealing with asbestos-containing materials hence it is important to seek professional advice in this matter.

To date, some employers are not taking necessary measures to prevent their employees from its exposure despite being aware of the danger. Workers must take their precautions, according to OSHA the asbestos level at workplaces should be less than 0.1 fibers per cubic meters. There are professional asbestos removal services that can help you with testing and removal.

Steps to follow to avoid Asbestos

Avoid any DIY renovations in old homes and if you are aware of any asbestos-containing products in your home or workplace make sure to regularly check them for any ware.

If you ever find any ware never try to fix or remove it yourself always use certified professionals to handle it.

If you are planning to buy a new home ask your real estate agent or developer about the presence of asbestos-containing materials.

Air monitoring should be performed regularly and keep records and if any risk is found it should be dealt with immediately and professionally.

Respiratory precautions are another great way to prevent exposure.

Workers should be given proper removal training, and god forbid if any worker is exposed to asbestos he should be provided with proper medical surveillance.

If there is a risk of asbestos contamination at your workplace, don’t bring your work shoes or clothes home.

Never perform asbestos-related work for your employer without proper training or certifications.

Always make sure that any material contaminated with asbestos is disposed of properly according to state or federal regulations.

How to deal with Asbestos Removal

While dealing with places and objects contaminated with it you require a lot of expertise and precautions.

Don’t cut, drill, sand or disturb asbestos-containing materials in any way without wearing protective gear.

Don’t try to sweep or vacuum debris yourself, there is special equipment and protocols to be followed to do that.

You should always refrain from performing=g any sort of asbestos-related work under any circumstances if you are not trained or certified.

If you lack proper training in asbestos removal, this work should be left to professionals.

If you are planning to renovate your home that was built before 1980, we should be very careful because you might be putting your entire family at risk of its exposure.

Conclusion

These materials in good condition do not pose any health risk until they are cut, drilled, scraped, sanded or altered in any other way. Before starting any renovation work on old homes, it is always better to get it tested by professionals to be sure that you and your family are safe.

Asbestos can be present in various materials in your homes like popcorn ceiling texture, drywall and joint compound, roof shingles and tar, etc. Friable materials are particularly dangerous, it is when an asbestos product becomes brittle and crumbly over time. In this state asbestos fibers can easily break off, float through the air and be inhaled. It is recommended to get the friable asbestos products removed from the home immediately and it should be done by professionals so you and your family remain out of harm’s way.