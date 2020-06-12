Mighty Vaporizer Review

For several years now we have been talking about the importance of vaporizing the herb instead of smoking it, since it is the healthiest way to consume marijuana known so far. Not only do we avoid the intake of toxins, some of them carcinogenic, but we also avoid inhaling gases as harmful as carbon monoxide.

Storz & Bickel is one of the pioneers in the world of vaporization, with products as innovative and recognized as: Crafty, Mighty, Plenty or Volcano.

The German company was created in 1996, with the objective of designing a feasible, innovative and quality product. In 2000 they presented the first model of the Volcano; This simply revolutionized the industry and remained a benchmark throughout the years. Becoming one of the most acclaimed products in the world of cannabis to this day.

On this occasion, we analyzed the company’s flagship, within the portability category. The Mighty vaporizer, a product that stands out for its peculiar design and incredible ease of use.

Unboxing

In the packaging they present the product in a superficial way, a soft cardboard box with a frontal image of the vaporizer. And on the back a brief description in several languages ​​and all the corresponding certificates at the bottom.

The Mighty is for sure, along with the Grenco, the most copied vaporizer in the Chinese market, so it is very important to make your purchase in official stores. In case of doubt, Storz & Bickel presents on its website a guide to identify fake products. An important detail is to check that the packaging includes the “original” sticker.

Inside the packaging we find everything necessary to start working with the device:

-1x MIGHTY Vaporizer

-1x 240 Volt Power Supply

-1x Spare Seal Ring Set

-3x Spare Mesh

-1x Liquid Pad

-1x Insufflation Device

-1x Herb Grinder

-1x Single-Dose Capsule

-1x Cleaning Brush

-1x User Manual

Design and look

It has a size of 14 x 8 x 3 cm and a weight of 230g. Among the portable vaporizers one of the largest. If we compare it with the 90g of the Pax 3, the difference is significant, although I suppose that it is a question of the type of use that is finally given to the device.

Mighty has a somewhat peculiar design, consisting of a matte black plastic casing and a smooth finish, with a heatsink appearance to prevent the device from reaching very high temperatures while in use. It makes a lot of sense and works like a charm, at no time during use has it reached a temperature that would make it uncomfortable to have it in hand, something that does happen with other vaporizers, especially in long sessions.

But not only for this detail, it must also be borne in mind that since the vaporization chamber is approximately 3 centimeters away from the edges, it is logical to think that the temperature will not be as high as with other more compact vaporizers where the vaporization chamber is practically flush with the edge.

Besides, of course, the nozzle is not directly in contact with the body of the vaporizer, there is a distance of about 3 millimeters. Resulting in the nozzle never reaching high temperatures.

The vaporization chamber has eight holes to facilitate air flow and that at no time do we have the feeling of having a very closed shot, when inhaling. The capacity is approximately about 0.40G of plant, the norm in this type of vaporizers.

Perhaps a second metal mesh in the nozzle would help to avoid the entry of small residues of plant material from the vaporization chamber, a single mesh becomes insufficient, especially when the material is very ground.

Battery

According to the hazesmokeshop.ca, one of the main features is long lasting battery life, which we also notice. It has two non-replaceable lithium batteries that will offer us about 90 minutes of continuous use, about 8 to 9 complete sessions, with a charging time of around 2 hours. This new version of it offers 20% more autonomy compared to the versions of past years. In this sense, we can only congratulate Storz & Bickel for the great autonomy of the product.

Use

Under the battery system and heating unit we can see the command console, from where we can raise and lower the temperature from degree to degree, with a minimum of 40º and a maximum of 210º. The recommended temperature to vaporize is between 170º and 190º, when we talk about cannabis. We will also be able to appreciate the battery level, to know when to speed up to the maximum or start a new recharge.

When the Mighty reaches the programmed temperature, it emits a vibration to warn us that everything is ready. On the side we can see the on and off button, next to the recharge plug for the electrical adapter (charger).

At the top we can see the nozzle to vaporize and the cooling unit. This unit makes the steam go through a series of ducts before reaching the nozzle, which ensures fresh steam, without burning. Of course the cooling unit is detachable so that we can clean it when we think it’s convenient.

The Mighty vaporizer is used to vaporize any aromatic herb that we want, also of course, to vaporize cannabis. The amount of steam emitted by the Mighty is much higher than that of other portable vaporizers, and its quality is unmatched. Great flavors in the steam obtained that make this model a high quality vaporizer. The speed with which the weed is heated to be able to vaporize is another factor to take into account, in just a minute or less our vaporizer will be ready to be used.

Conclusion

It is undoubtedly an efficient and high quality vaporizer, however, if you are looking for a more compact product, perhaps the Mighty is too big for you. But except for that detail and if the size is not the most priority for you, then it is what you are looking for. Overall it is one of the best in the marker and price is around 350 dollars.