5 Things you Don’t Realise are Hurting your Business – 2020 Guide

In the world of business, what you don’t know really can hurt you. That is why you must be focused on what you do, and have a good strategy on how will you improve your business. Beginners entrepreneurs can often make some mistakes that are normal at that phase, but they need to learn a valuable lesson from it, so they won’t repeat it in the future.

If you are an entrepreneur, then you need to be aware that these errors can hurt or ruin your business and if you are not careful, then you may end up really impacting your growth overall.

You Do Too Much

The entrepreneurial life might be exciting but at the end of the day, it is very easy to become seduced by the hundreds of ideas that you have to make your old products better or to improve the services you offer. The problem is that you only have a limited amount of attention and energy to spend.

You can’t spread it across dozens of different areas if you want to be efficient, so focus on one thing at a time. After you finish that, you can go to the next task and complete it, paying the required attention to it. Doing too many tasks at once will result in incomplete work, that will later require more time to fix the problems.

You Have a Poor Marketing Campaign

You may have a good marketing campaign and you may see a positive return too, but think about it, are you really doing everything you can? If not, you could be missing out on potentially thousands of new website visitors every month and this can equate to thousands in potential revenue. Of course, if you have never even thought about your marketing campaign before, then there has never been a better time for you to change that. The internet means that you have thousands of new strategies right at your fingertips. If you need a starting point then look up a link building agency like Ocere.

Today’s marketing is not only having a great TV ad or an optimized website. You need to use the most powerful tool available today –social media. Your potential clients are there, and you can place your custom-tailored ad to your target group. You may personally don’t like social media, but you should be aware that Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube are popular and influential and it’s better for you to include them in your strategy.

Your Sales Team Aren’t Informed

Your sales team is responsible for getting your products out there and in the hands of your consumers. How well do they know your product? Do they actually know your company? They may be able to run down the list of advantages that you have given them, and they may be able to tell you about your pricing structure too, but do they know how to address some of the harder questions? Can they explain how to troubleshoot some of the most common problems that your consumers have? If not, then it is time for you to make a change.

Every entrepreneur needs to carefully choose the sales team because they are the line that connects the consumers with the products and services. Many of us already experienced some unpleasant situations when the sales agent doesn’t know how to answer our questions or tries to sell something that we know is not suitable for us. We believe that every company has the best product for its target consumers, but they also need to know what to offer, and will the buyer use it and have some benefits from it?

You’re Targeting the Wrong Audience

Have you ever received an email with a content that is not for you, or saw a promoted post on Facebook and you are not sure why are you seeing it? It’s the targeting that you need to do properly, so the true people would see your campaign and get interested in what you offer.

You may be targeting an audience that receives your product well, but are they really the best audience for your product? You are spending a lot of money on ads, but you don’t receive the reactions you want? Did you ever check who you target in your promoted post? If not, then it is time for you to do something about that. If you want to do something about this, then you need to do your research and you also need to make sure that you are doing everything you can to try and change the way that you work. If you don’t then you may find that you end up making huge mistakes later down the line.

You’re Overpromising

When writing your website copy or even talking about a deal, it may be tempting to make your product sound like it is absolutely perfect. If you promise more than you can provide then this may end up harming your reputation in the long run. It is far better to be conservative so that you can under-promise and then over-deliver. If you are able to do this, then you will come out on top with no problems at all.

Many business owners and their employees are doing this mistake, making the clients believe that they have a magical product that will fix their problems. Sometimes it may work like a charm, but if it makes the situation worse, your client will never go back to try what else you offer. This is a very present example in the cosmetic industry, especially the multilevel companies that try to sell some innovative products, without having a real experience using it.

It’s normal to make some harmless mistakes, but if you are trying to much to assure everyone you are the best at the market, you may end up losing all your clients and people will avoid your services as much as they can. So, try to fix these mistakes, and use proper tools for targeting and sales, so you can stay competitive with similar companies.