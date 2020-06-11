Out of the Box Brand Promotion Ideas Organizations Can Count on

No company or business house can succeed without brand promotion tactics. It helps them to promote the best aspects of their business and products. Other than brand awareness, brand promotion also stirs up audience curiosity and increases user engagement. In 2020, when the market and economy are gradually returning to normalcy, after the lockdown phase, it is necessary to opt-in for out of the box brand promotion strategies.

No brands should get complacent with print ads, and Twitter mentions. There’s more to do. For instance, it’s a smart call to opt-in for brand merchandise products and shares it amongst your employees, business partners, investors, and others. Brands that want to get creative often choose Bandana and other allied products as a merchandise product. There are expert service providers that can customize the best corporate Bandana and help a company in subtle brand promotion tactics. To know more about this, you can check 4inbandana.

Time for out of the box promotion tactics

Established brands and business owners are searching for “out of the box” promotion ideas. One of the smart ideas is to use lanyard chains. It is a sleek and stylish accessory used mostly for employees to carry their ID cards. A few lanyard chains also carry a pen-drive. Companies often use it during a seminar or a trade exhibition. No brand should compromise on the best brand promotion tactics. Some of the unique ideas comprise of:

1. You can generate a loyalty program

Simply put, loyalty programs are useful ways to generate trust from the target audience. Today, there are the B2B referral software programs that enable you to create loyalty programs on a platform that helps your company retain customer delight. Additionally, your company can also leverage it to boost sales and lead generation initiatives. Hence, providing incentives to partners, employees, and customers, the company advocates about its target community by accomplishing challenges. They get rewarded for the content generated, the forums they take part in, the product reviews they share, the testimonials they write, case studies they share, and the blogs they post comments on.

All this helps to generate the extra traction and new scopes for business. It also increases brand engagement when customers or employees share testimonials. It can be the starting point of fresh communications. The brand advocates also earn points and badges at various levels, which translates to benefits and privileges of different kinds. Usually, the brand loyalty programs interface with CRMs directly. That helps to provide extra visibility and engagement scope for the sales team. It boosts revenue scopes and ROI as well.

2. Maximize the conversion with exit intent popovers

Simply put, the exit-intent popups allow you a second scope to interact with CTA messages, right before users leave your website. The exit-intent popover technologies are called the overlay popups, which identifies the moment an online user is about to hit the back button. It also detects when visitors are about to close the browser or move away. The popup is a final dialogue before the user leaves the website and as an effort to lead to a purchase.

The latest research and studies confirm that exit-intent popups can regain about 10% to 15% of the lost visitors. People often respond to a smart message before they leave a website. These pop ups are non-interruptive and have more value than the usual popups, which block the content as visitors are browsing through a website. Since, it appears when the user is almost done browsing the site, it doesn’t cause any hassle.

3. Make use of the retargeting campaigns

Most marketers and business owners know about retargeting. The process resorts to cookies for anonymously following an online audience even after they do not browse your site. A visitor could leave a website and is yet to purchase from the site, you can arrange for retargeting ads on Google or the social media channels. It will act as a reminder urging the user to make a purchase. Usually, 2% of the visitors purchase browsing a website for the first time. And with retargeting, your brand can focus on the remaining 98% and try for maximum lead conversion.

Retargeting gets used for promoting different brand products and services. You can also share new information in the retargeting ads. It could be mp3, videos, eBooks, website links, and the like. All this gets done to interest the audience to make a purchase soon. It helps to increase the conversion rates and also maximizes the chances of social shares. Before you claim that you’ve lost a chunk of customers, ensure that you have tried retargeting.

4. Maximize the long-tail focused and off-site content

Your corporate blog and website aren’t the only place where you can add the CTA content assets. You have the scope to rework and repurpose other content that you create, such as blog posts, eBooks, whitepapers, landing page content, and the like. You can tweak the content and add informative details to help your online users learn about the same. Here you can add Pdf documents and Infographics as well. You can also integrate your social media profiles to provide added information. If your brand relies extensively on high-end images, you can link your Instagram business profile to promote your brand.

When you optimize these contents using long-tail keywords, it helps in generating brand awareness. You can also enhance your brand’s online visibility and organic reach, simultaneously generating extra traffic to your corporate blog or website. Here your users might also respond to multiple CTAs. There are chances of this content ranking quicker and higher than those present on your website. Furthermore, your brand’s search engine ranks might also improve. You can execute this all by yourself. But if you have to focus on other business development tasks, you can outsource an expert and assign the work. It will help you to get expert help and allow you to focus on other business expansion activities.

A brand needs to reinforce its presence to customers continually and online users to stay functional and make more profits. It will help in creating a separate niche for themselves, amongst other brands and organizations. These are some of the easy and smart brand promotion tactics to start with. Once your brand benefits from the same, you can think of adding brand promotion strategies. It’s always best to take the assistance of an expert brand consultant for the same.