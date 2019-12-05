Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s Family Holiday Shopping

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are preparing for the holidays! On December 3, the two were seen going to Ralphs grocery with their children, Wyatt and Dimitri. Wyatt is currently five years old, while Dimitri is three.

The family seemed happy and relaxed, like the outfits they wore. Both Kunis and Kutcher were wearing sweaters, and Kunis wore green pants that matched and gave her overall look casual perfection. The children seemed happy too, shopping with their parents. Kutcher had an interesting look, with his sweater paired with leggings and athletic shorts.

Upon completing their grocery shopping, Kunis was seen pushing the cart with items such as Christmas flowers, brown paper bags, and poinsettia flowers were spotted too. Kutcher was holding the three-year-old Dimitri’s hand while walking the streets, and even their youngest child carried one box of groceries they previously purchased.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are appreciated for trying to lead a normal, healthy, and simple life. But since they are celebrities, their every move is watched, and a short trip to the grocery store with their kids is something everyone, including us, is talking about. One of the reasons why everyone is doing it is because they really seem like they are enjoying their family life. Shopping outings, and their recent hairdresser visit, when Wyatt and Dimitri had their hair cut, are things all us mortal do. They look adorable every time, and when we see them holding their children’s hands while strolling the streets, we cannot help ourselves overcome with joy just by seeing how adorable they all look together.

Kunis and Kutcher try to have small family outings every chance they get. In September, they had a big one when they went to visit Disneyland. In was Wyatt’s fifth birthday, and her famous parents wanted to celebrate it by taking the family to Disneyland. They all appeared to enjoy it, and we applaud their successful attempt to have a normal life and family amidst the craziness the show business world brings.