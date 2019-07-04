Mind-Blowing Facts About Liam Payne

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Liam Payne is best known for being a member of the hugely popular British boy band One Direction but here are some things you may not know about this famous singer.

Liam Payne’s Early Life

Liam is of English ancestry and was born on 29th of August, 1993 in Wolverhampton in England. His father named Geoff works for Goodrich, an aviation fabricating enterprise. Liam’s mother has worked as a secretary and a medical caretaker during her career. Liam also has two siblings, sisters Ruth and Nicole.

During his younger years, Liam was interested in sports, as well as music, and he attended St. Peter’s Collegiate School. Liam took up running and was a member of Wolverhampton and Bilston Athletics Club. In addition to cross country running, Liam took boxing lessons as a kid.

At just 12 years of age, Liam began singing and acting with Pink Productions, which is a neighborhood theater execution. Liam attended the City of Wolverhampton College, where he majored in music technology.

The Start of Liam’s Career

Liam started out performing with a group Pink Productions with whom he got early exposure. In 2008, Liam was a contestant on The X Factor, a British talent show, where he was eliminated as one of the last 24 people left in the competition. He did not give up, and he had been practicing his singing for two years before entering the competition again in 2010.

He did not win that year either, but the judges of The X Factor made him a member of a boy band along with four other contenders: Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Harry Styles.

Together, as newly formed One Direction, Liam and his band-mates won third place and signed a contract with Simon Cowell’s music label. One Direction, as we all know, went on to become hugely successful in the following years.

Liam Payne and One Direction’s Success

One Direction released their first single in 2011, called What Makes You Beautiful. The song did exceptionally well, and it reached the first spot in the UK charts, even before it gained popularity in the rest of the world.

After the end of The X Factor, Cowell’s Syco Entertainment signed the band. One Direction have released five albums so far, and each of them peaked at the first spot on the Billboard Hot 200 diagram. One Direction has won many awards during their career, including MTV Video Music Awards, American Music Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and Brit Awards.

Liam Payne has composed the majority of the music for the band’s third and fourth album, along with Louis Tomlison. He is also one of the most active writers for their songs. Liam has also taken over singing Zayn’s vocals after he left the band in 2015.

Payne’s Solo Career

Liam Payne started his career as a solo artist in the summer of 2016. He was first signed by Capitol Records, and later that year, by Republic Records. He took the alias Big Payno, and he was a producer using that name. Liam founded Hampton Music Limited in 2014, which is his publishing company.

Liam Payne’s Personal Life

Liam is a known fan of Jurassic Park as well as the Harry Potter universe. Liam Payne has been involved in helping various charity organizations. He is a UNICEF supporter and has helped with UNICEF’s UK’s Children in Danger Summer Disease Appeal. He has also been active in helping a UK cancer support philanthropy called CLIC Sargent. Liam is a representative of another charitable association called Trekstock.

Liam Payne reportedly dated Danielle Peazer in 2010, who is a fellow X Factor contender. The relationship lasted until April 2013. Later that year he started a relationship with one of his former classmates, Sophia Smith. They allegedly broke up in October 2015. Liam started dating fellow singer Cheryl Cole reportedly in 2015. They welcomed their son, Bear Gray Payne, in March 2017. The pair separated in July 2018.

Liam’s Net Worth

As of June 2014, One Direction was reported to have gained 75 million dollars of income. The following year, that number went up to 130 million dollars. One Direction’s tour called ‘Where We Are’ made over 280 million dollars. It is safe to say that Liam Payne has a successful career, as a member of the worldwide famous boy band, and as a solo singer. As of this year, Liam has a net worth that is estimated to be 60 million dollars.