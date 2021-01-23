7 Common Misconception People Have With Memory Supplements

With so much of population being career-oriented, goal-driven and the overall lifestyle being as it is – memory supplements have become as popular as dietary supplements. However, many people still have some major misconceptions about these products, what they do, how they affect your mind and body. Not knowing how supplements work, how to use them or what to expect of them can lead to some problems, so, we’ve decided to shed light on some of the most common ones and hopefully enlighten you on this particular subject. Let’s get started.

1. They’ll Change My Life Overnight

To believe this is just plain wrong. There’s nothing magical about these supplements and they can in no way make drastic changes to your life or brain function in such a short period of time. To be completely fair, most of the supplements on the market are of questionable origin, so one could even argue that won’t ever change your life – but we can’t really know that.

One thing people need to understand that just taking a pill isn’t enough to make a change. These may or may not help you, but if you don’t back it up with the healthy lifestyle, enough sleep and exercise – you can’t really expect any noticeable improvements to your brain function or memory.

On the other hand, if you do all that – dieting, exercising and sleeping well – who’s to say what’s actually making the difference. You could easily improve your memory just by sleeping 8 hours during the night, instead of going to sleep once the sun rises and then downing 4 cups of coffee to ‘boost your focus’.

Anyway – if you’re expecting a change overnight – it’s not going to happen.

2. They Can Help With Mental Health Conditions

This myth is largely based on the fact that vitamin E has been proven to help patients suffering from cognitive decline or dementia. However, it’s not been proven to either cure or prevent problems like those from happening. Therefore, if you’re suffering from any kind of mental health issues – the only thing that can be helpful is going to the doctor and going through therapy. Many men of science strongly doubt that any memory supplements can better a mental health condition and even if they did – it still wouldn’t be enough.

Mental health isn’t something to be played with. If you’re having issues, you have to face them head-on by visiting a professional and taking it from there. Don’t try to ‘treat’ yourself by taking any pills, supplements or vitamins before consulting with a doctor.

3. They Can Solve Attention Problems

Lack of focus or attention or even absent-mindedness is not something that can be magically treated by taking a pill. If you’re having trouble staying focused or paying attention, there could be an underlying issue you need to deal with. It’s neither smart nor responsible to assume that taking a supplement will solve all your problems. There is a correlation between attention and memory – that’s undeniable. But to believe that a memory supplement will suddenly make you laser-focused is just ludicrous. If that was the case, we wouldn’t have ADHD and we both know that’s not the case.

4. They Will Make Me A Genius

We’ve already discussed major, overnight changes and have explained to you that things like that simply can’t happen. Another misconception closely related to that one is this – memory supplements will make me a genius. Once again, we’re sorry to burst your bubble – but, that’s impossible.

There has been a lot of research on this subject and scientists have talked about these products numerous times. You can read a lot on this subject and yet somehow, people still choose to believe in wonders. Even though there are articles like https://www.ijest.org/nootropics on every other corner, people still believe in fairy tales.

Do you want to improve your memory? Train your brain, train your body, eat well, sleep better, avoid bad habits and sure, take some supplements, they can’t hurt. You still won’t be superhuman, but hey, that’s something you have to accept at this point.

5. You’ll Start Remembering Things After A Single Read

Have you started to notice a pattern here? People choose to believe in things that would make them work less, but be better and smarter. Well, that’s just not how it goes. Inarguably the best way to retain information is to go over the same subject again and again until you’ve memorized it or learn by experience. Either way, it takes some work. Even in those cases if you happen to neglect the thing you’ve learned, you’re bound to forget it sooner rather than later. Repetition is the mother of all learning – it doesn’t get much truer than that. Now, supplements can probably help you cut down on some reps, but don’t expect it to just stick to your brain after a single read.

6. They Can’t Harm My Health

Although the truth is that most of the memory supplements are harmless, that’s not necessarily the case for all of them. think of them like mushrooms – some of them are good for you, some are tasty, but, some of them can outright kill you. Now, supplements probably won’t kill you, but, it would be reckless to assume that all of them are healthy and harmless.

You have to be careful when taking them. Do your research, read online reviews and read the label. Make sure you know what you’re taking, otherwise – you shouldn’t do it.

7. There’s No Need To Consult With A Doctor Before Taking Them

Many people think that there’s no need to consult an MD before taking memory pills, because, well, they’re just supplements. We’d advise against that approach. You should most definitely consult with your doctor before taking any supplements – just to be sure. You can never be too careful.

To be completely honest, memory supplements aren’t as bad as some make them out to be, but they’re also not as amazing as many would like them to be. The truth is, they’re somewhere in the middle and they could benefit you in certain situations – just don’t expect any wonders from them.