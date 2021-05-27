Top 8 Common Mistakes Beginner Golfers Make and How to Fix Them

When watching golf players like Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, And Rory Mcilroy play, you can think golf is an easy sport until you get into the golf course. The truth is that golf is one of the most challenging sports. With so many rules and different types of equipment, the probability of making mistakes before you become a pro is very high.

Even the best golfers worldwide have made several mistakes throughout their careers but have managed to fix them over time. Here are some of the most common mistakes golfers make and how you can fix them.

1. Using Wrong Clubs

This is a mistake that many beginner golfers make. They go to a shop and buy just any club or ask for one they have seen someone else use. However, you should be keen to ensure you get the right golf club that makes you a better golfer. When you are a beginner, go for beginner-friendly clubs. In such a case, hybrids will be better than 3-, 4- or 5- irons because these may prove difficult for you to hit well.

Even some experienced golfers prefer hybrids. Still, you don’t need to have 14 clubs; having less than that will also be good because you can get others as you master how to use them. Generally, go for clubs with shorter shafts, large club faces as they will help you get the ball with much ease.

2. Swinging Very Hard

Overswinging the club can stress your muscle joints, which results in back pains. This problem is common amongst young golfers who have the energy to make hard swings, not knowing the problems that can bring. If you swing too far back, you are likely to exert a lot of pressure on the arms and back, which can injure them. Maintaining a perfect swing will save you from back pain and other long-term injuries, and you will enjoy playing golf for several years without any injuries.

3. Not Getting Professional Guidance

If you are just starting out on golf, it’s crucial to take golf lessons. You’ll learn so many things like how to position your body, how to swing, and any other detail needed to make you a good golfer. You will also learn golf etiquette, rules and know the right equipment to use.

Learning these skills from credible institutions like Bird Golf School Florida prevents you from developing bad habits that may be hard to break in the future. Golf lessons are not just for beginners. Even professionals can take them to improve their skills. Whether you are a novice or a professional golfer, golf lessons are important for making you sharpen your skills.

4. Holding the Grip Too Tightly

Most beginners make this mistake of holding the grip too tightly, and this is quite understandable. Unfortunately, this comes with some bad side effects. It can create tension in your hands and arms, preventing the club from swinging freely. Just hold the club securely to prevent it from flying out of your hands and not too tight that it causes tension in your hands.

5. Poor Alignment

Not only beginners but sometimes professional golfers also find trouble with their alignment. Therefore, it’s necessary to check for the basics while practicing golf.

Your alignment defines how accurately you can aim the target. However, most players are unaware of this fact and eventually can’t hit the intended target. For a right-handed golfer, the body tends to aim parallel to the left of the clubface. But too far left is a common mistake and when you swing, there are chances to cut across the ball.

In order to get properly aligned, first, you need to make your muscles relaxed and tension-free. Otherwise, you will end up in poor setup positions, causing most in-swing flaws. The main four parts to check for the alignment are,

Shoulders

Forearms

Hips

Feet

If it is difficult for you to check, take help from a friend or professional guide to help you set in the range. The more you learn to align properly, the better you will do at the golf course.

6. Ignoring Short Games

Another worst and most common Golf beginner mistake is focusing on the long games only. More than half of the shots are wasted within 20 yards and unfortunately, it’s true for amateurs.

Basically, intermediate golfers try to hit the ball as far as possible in the beginning. In this way, they may have improved their long-distance games. At the same time, they lose the potential for playing short games and it creates a major disbalance in their playstyle. Eventually, such golfers struggle in the short games and score higher than it’s required.

To solve it, start hitting chips to different targets from different angles. Thus, your backswing will be much shorter than the followthrough. So, try to bring the club back slightly parallel to the green ground and swing it, keeping most of your weight on the left leg.

7. Overestimating Distance

Another common mistake beginner golfers make is to hit every club as far as possible, even when it’s not needed. But one should keep in mind that the goal is to let the club do its work, not kill the ball.

A quick fix to this problem is you take one or two clubs at the golf. That will do the work. Do you have a 120 yard shot into the golf? Then take your 9-iron instead of the pitching wedge. Or if it is a 160 yard shot from the fairway, then go for the 5-hybrid as it’s easier to hit.

8. Failure to Warm Up

Since golf is not considered a rigorous sport, some golfers don’t do any warm-ups, which keeps them at risk of developing injuries. You should do some warm-up and stretching every time before playing golf, whether you’re a pro or an amateur. The role of warming up is to increase your heart rate and blood flow through the body. It also sets the tone for swinging.

You don’t need to spend a whole hour in the gym in the name of warm-up. Parking your car far from the tee means you’ll have to walk some distance, and that is enough warm-up. You can even do some squats or jog a little bit. Anything that increases the heart rate is enough. After the warm-up, you can do some stretches to loosen up the muscles and get them ready for golfing.

Overall

Golfing requires both physical and mental participation, and making mistakes is very easy. Luckily, you can identify these mistakes, learn how to fix them, and become a better golfer. This might take time, but with dedication, you’ll become a pro, and playing will be more fun. Avoiding and fixing these mistakes also ensures you are physically healthy since some of them could lead to injuries such as back pain.